COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern, Dordt pick up home wins

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The No. 14-ranked Northwestern College women's basketball team (17-3, 9-3 GPAC) completed this season's sweep of the Warriors of Midland University (7-12, 3-9 GPAC) with an impressive defensive effort, 78-59.

The Raiders got off to a slow start offensively shooting under 30 percent in the opening frame. Senior Jada Cunningham paced the Northwestern offense with five first quarter points. Defensively, the Raiders held the Warriors to 25 percent from the field and took a two-point advantage into the second quarter.

Northwestern continued to make life tough on Midland's offense. Utilizing turnovers and pushing the pace, Northwestern was able to distance themselves with a 17-0 run midway through the second quarter.

Molly Schany finished with 17 points, leading all scorers. Devyn Kemble finished with 15 points and four rebounds.

Maddie Jones scored 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists. For the second straight game, Zoe Heemstra recorded a new career high with 11 points.

South Dakota 68, Omaha 45: Summit League leader South Dakota extended its win streak to 12 games as it pulled away from UNO women's basketball 68-45 Saturday at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which lost to the Coyotes in the league tournament championship game last March, was within 13-12 after freshman Grace Cave hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter.

But South Dakota (14-4, 7-0 Summit) went on a 15-1 run in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Liv Korngable, who scored a game-high 18 points, capped that run with back-to-back 3-pointers. UNO never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Dordt 69, Briar Cliff 51: The Defenders held the Chargers without a field goal during the first 5 minutes, 17 seconds. Kaegan Held broke that skid with a jumpshot with 14:43 left in the first half.

Dordt led 20-9 after the first quarter.

Karly Gustafson led the Defenders with 18 points. She made all eight free throw attempts.

Hayden Heimensen made three 3s for an 11-point game.

The Chargers didn't shoot the ball well, as they were 17-for-60 from the floor. They were also 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

Cadence Davis and Mya Hendry both had nine points for BCU.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Northwestern 77, Midland 66: The Red Raiders went on a 27-13 run in the middle of the second half to gain back the lead and the win at home over the Warriors.

The Red Raiders led by as many as nine during that second-half stretch, thanks to a 3-pointer from Trent Hilbrands.

Noah Slagter ended the scoring with a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left.

Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 29 points. He made six 3-pointers, while Conner Geddes scored 11 points.

Alex Van Kalsbeek had six points and 11 rebounds. '

Buena Vista 88, Wartburg 84: The Beavers made 43 percent of their shots on Saturday to get the road win over the Knights.

Garrett Sittner led BVU with a 38-point game. He was 12-for-22 from the floor, including five made 3s. He was also 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Michael Demers scored 20 points and he also had six rebounds. Zane Neubaum also posted 13 points.

