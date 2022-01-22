College roundup: Morningside men down Mount Marty on road

YANKTON, S.D. — The Morningside University men’s basketball team emerged with a nine-point victory on Saturday on the road, as the Mustangs took down Mount Marty, 80-71.

After Morningside took a 35-26 halftime lead, the Lancers matched them with 45 second half points. But that total wasn’t enough to pull things even, as the Mustangs came away with their 11th win of the season.

Aidan Vanderloo led the Mustangs with 19 points scored, while Joey Skoff scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Ely Doble and Collin Hill also reached double digits, with 10 points apiece.

Tyrell Harper led the Lancers in points, with 17. The Mustangs won the rebound battle against Mount Marty, 37-30.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mustangs, who are now 8-5 in conference play, and in fifth place in the GPAC. The Mustangs will host Northwestern College on Wednesday night.

Dordt 77, Midland 63: The Dordt University men’s basketball team defeated Midland on Saturday, 77-63, thanks to a big day from the Defenders’ offense.

All five of Dordt’s starters scored in double digits against Midland, with Jackson Louscher and Bryce Coppock each scoring 14 points, and Luke Rankin, Cade Bleeker, and Camden Bialas all contributing 13 points to the effort. Bialas had a double-double, after also hauling in 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Defenders shot 46.3 percent from the field, while Midland shot 39.7 percent.

Dordt’s next game will come Wednesday, at Dakota Wesleyan.

Women’s basketball

Dordt 77, Midland 50: The Dordt women’s basketball team trounced Midland on Saturday by a score of 77-50, thanks to a dominant outing on the boards from the Defenders.

Dordt out rebounded Midland in the game, 49-22, while also holding the Warriors to a 22 percent shooting mark.

Ashtyn Veerbeek had a big day for Dordt, scoring 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting, with eight free throws and 15 rebounds. Bailey Beckman and Karly Gustafson scored 13 and 11 points for the Defenders, respectively.

Dakota Valley grad Peyton Wingert led Midland with 14 points, while Erin Prusa had a team-high nine rebounds.

The win puts Dordt at 8-5 in conference play. The Defenders will play again on Wednesday, at Dakota Wesleyan.

Morningside 84, Mount Marty 48: The Mustangs walloped Mount Marty by a 84-48 score on Saturday, as five Mustangs scored in double digits.

For the second time this week, sophomore Alexis Spier led the Mustangs in scoring with 19 points with four 3-pointers, while Sophia Peppers was close behind with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Aspen Jansa and Sierra Mitchell both scored 12 points in the matchup, and McKenna Sims scored 11. As a team, the Mustangs shot 50.8 percent from the field, including a 56.5 mark from 3-point territory.

Morningside is now 17-3 overall and 13-1 in conference play. The Mustangs will host No. 14 ranked Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Briar Cliff 79, College of Saint Mary 57: The Briar Cliff University women took down the University of Saint Mary on Saturday, 79-57, as a big first quarter gave the Chargers a lead they would never relinquish.

The Chargers scored 29 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second to take a 51-29 halftime lead over the Flames. The squads scored an identical 28 points in the second half, to secure a win for the home team. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Briar Cliff.

Madelyn Deitchler scored a team-high 17 points for BCU, and Payton Slaughter was second on the team with 12. Both had six rebounds in the game, and Mya Hendry had a team-high seven boards.

The win puts BCU at 12-8 on the year, 9-5 in conference play. The Chargers will play on Wednesday, at Midland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0