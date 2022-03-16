Eric Peterson returns to South Dakota to take men's basketball coaching position

VERMILLION, S.D. — Eric Peterson is back with the University of South Dakota.

The former Coyotes men's basketball assistant coach returned to Vermillion on Wednesday to be introduced as the head coach.

“I wanted to be a head coach again,” Peterson said. “I wanted to go somewhere and grow as a coach. I feel as a head coach, you can impact people at a much bigger level. I wanted to be the head coach here.”

It’ll be the second time Peterson has coached with the Coyotes, as he was an assistant under Craig Smith from 2014-18.

During that time with the Coyotes, they won the Summit League title in 2017 and made it to the conference championship game that next season.

Peterson spent this past season with the University of Utah, but after the Coyotes and former coach Todd Lee parted ways last week, Peterson received a call from Athletic Director David Herbster on Friday. Herbster had a list of potential suitors that he wanted, and Peterson was at the top of the list.

Herbster didn’t beat around the bush in the coaching search, as he wanted to get a high-quality coach right away so offseason plans didn’t get behind.

“I knew my motto during these types of things was, ‘Be quick, but don’t hurry,’” Herbster said. “John Wooden used to say that. We wanted to move as quickly as possible, but we didn’t want to rush it and make a mistake. This one happened to move quicker. This is one of those that I’ve learned over the years, you have people you keep an eye on over the years. Sometimes you have more of a spreadsheet and I had a short list right away.”

Peterson called his wife, Lindsey, and he asked her if she was interested in going back to Vermillion.

There was no hesitation in Lindsey’s answer. She said, ‘Yes,’ and that got the ball rolling.

“Just understand this place means a ton to me and our family loved it here,” Peterson said. “We built great friendships with a lot of great people and (on Tuesday), we kept running into a lot of people on the way to the hotel. I want to be here, I love it here. Seeing everyone last night and today was just amazing.”

Peterson left Vermillion to go be an assistant coach at Utah State, again under Smith. While with Utah State, the Aggies won one Mountain West Conference regular-season championship and two tournament championships.

When Peterson was at USU, it went to the NCAA Tournament all three seasons.

Smith went to Utah, and Peterson followed him to the Pac-12 school. The Utes went 11-20 this past season.

Here at South Dakota, Peterson wants to take the Coyotes back to the NCAA Tournament.

“I didn’t come back here if I didn’t think we could win a championship,” Peterson said. “I truly believe we can cut down the nets and get back to the NCAA Tournament. We had three great years at Utah State, and there’s no other feeling than making the NCAA Tournament.”

This will be Peterson’s second time taking over a program.

He was a head coach at Williston State College in western North Dakota for two seasons from 2012-14.

The Tetons were 52-15 and won a 2013 Region XIII championship. He coached two All-Americans and was named a Coach of the Year.

Williston State is a junior college program, and Peterson said it was one of the most important chapters of his coaching career.

“There, I really learned how to work,” Peterson said. “I was the intramural director, I was a dorm supervisor. I taught 18 credits. I learned how to do everything. You learn every part of a college basketball program.

He won’t be afraid to recruit JUCO-level players to come to South Dakota.

“You win with people and recruiting very good players, too,” Peterson said. “There are a lot of kids who are hungry and just want an opportunity. There’s a ton of coaches who won’t even recruit junior college kids. Some of the kids I met at Williston were some of the best kids I’ve ever met in my life. I respect that level probably more than anybody because I coached there for seven years.”

There were four JUCO players — Boogie Anderson, Xavier Fuller, Mason Archambault and Erik Oliver — on the Coyotes’ roster.

Peterson also wants to tap into the local high school scene. He said he wants to build a radius around Vermillion, and recruiting local kids is how he wants to bring in regular and new fans.

“We need to recruit the best kids in the state every year,” Peterson said. “We build that radius, I’m a Midwest guy and we want Midwest kids in our program. I think the core group of your guys needs to have ties to the Midwest or South Dakota has to mean something to them. You have to appreciate what this place is and love it.”

X’s and O’s

Peterson said that offensively, he hopes to run a four-out, one-in type of motion where the ball is moving frequently and guys can make decisions on their own.

He thinks a ball handler like Tasos Kamateros can be on the outside.

“We’ll want to play fast, but the thing is, the more freedom you give players, the more responsible they have to be with the ball,” Peterson said. “We have to see who’s back and who we get in. Our stuff will be based on our personnel.”

When Smith and Peterson were here, the Coyotes ran an aggressive man-to-man set defensively.

Peterson said that’s coming back to USD.

“We want to be the toughest team,” Peterson said. “We want to be on the floor diving for loose balls. We want to be taking charges. We have to get back to being the best defensive team in the league.”

“I think we were the best team in the Summit League,” Peterson said. “That’s how you go far in the tournament. That’s how you win games in the NCAA Tournament is by guarding people. At Utah State, if you look at our shell, we were Top 10 in defense, Top 10 in rebounding and Top 10 in assists.”

