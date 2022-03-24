Four area NAIA men's basketball players earn All-American status

SIOUX CITY — Four area Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball players found out Thursday that they were named as All-Americans, as announced by the NAIA.

The four players were Northwestern’s Alex Van Kalsbeek, Northwestern’s Trent Hilbrands, Jaden Kleinhesselink of Briar Cliff and Bryce Coppock of Dordt.

Van Kalsbeek was named as a second-team honoree while the other three were named on the honorable mention list.

Van Kalsbeek sat seventh in the NAIA this season averaging 23.2 points per game, which sat second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). One of four GPAC athletes to shoot above 60% from the floor on the year, Van Kalsbeek sat third in the conference with a 65 percent mark. The first-team All-GPAC performer achieved this feat averaging 35.7 minutes per game, the second-most minutes on the team this season.

On the year, the MOC-Floyd Valley High School grad averaged 7.9 rebounds per game, which put him tied for fourth in the conference. Additionally, he sat second on the team in assists with 112, while blocking a team-high 19 shots.

“If you saw him work in the weight room all offseason and work in the gym all season, you wouldn’t be thinking there is going to be a sophomore slump,” said Northwestern head coach Kris Korver earlier in the season. “He puts in the work. That’s the fun thing, he’s a great teammate, he’s really humble, he’s always thanking his teammates and thanking his coaches. That humility is pretty awesome.”

Hilbrands was second on the team in scoring at 18.1 points per game. He also dished out 54 assists and recorded 13 steals. The senior also saw the most playing time of any Raider, averaging just over 37 minutes per game.

Hilbrands concluded a phenomenal career in a Red Raider uniform, moving up to sixth all-time in scoring (2,132 points), 23rd in program history in assists (273), and second all-time in made 3-point baskets (339).

Hilbrands earned his third-career All-American accolades with all three being honorable mention honors.

Kleinhesselink garners 4th honor in BCU history

Kleinhesselink started in all 31 games for BCU and averaged 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He scored in double-figures in 21 games and poured in over 20 points five times. He scored a season high 24 points in a win over Dakota Wesleyan when he went 11-for-20 from the field with five boards and three assists. He became the 46th member of the BC men's basketball 1,000-point club and sits 25th in career points with 1,340.

In 11 games against teams ranked inside the top-25 or receiving votes, Kleinhesselink averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He shot 57.4% from the field and 51.0% from deep with 25 3-pointers.

"I'm really proud and happy for Jaden to be named a NAIA All-American," Chargers coach Mark Svagera said in a press release. "This is a well-deserved honor, Jaden's one of the hardest working guys we've had here over the last decade, so to see that work pay off not only for our team having a great season, but for him having an unbelievable individual season as well is rewarding.”

The Sheldon High School standout became the fourth All-American under head coach Mark Svagera, joining Jay Wolfe, Erich Erdman and Jackson Lamb.

Coppock reps Dordt on list

Coppock led the Defenders in scoring at 18.9 ppg, as he was a 46 percent shooter from the floor.

The West Sioux High School grad started all 31 games under coach Brian Van Haaften, and he also led the Defenders in minutes played (972).

Dordt made the national tournament, where it lost in the first round in Oskaloosa.

