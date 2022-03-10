Iowa basketball breaks Big Ten Tournament records in rout over Northwestern

INDIANAPOLIS – As Payton Sandfort discovered Thursday, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

“Watching the starters smoke threes like that, why not come in and keep it going?’’ Sandfort said.

Iowa did just that, scorching the nets in record-setting fashion as it opened play in the Big Ten tournament with a 112-76 rout of Northwestern at Gainbridge Arena.

The Hawkeyes smashed four tournament records in the game, setting a new tourney mark for points in a game as well as setting records with 43 field goals, 19 3-point field goals and a 36-point margin of victory.

Iowa blistered the nets at 61.4-percent clip for the game and was even more accurate from behind the arc, connecting on 19-of-29 attempts for a 66.5-percent success rate.

The Hawkeyes collected 25 assists and handled the Wildcats on the boards, 45-18, to earn a spot in Friday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal against fourth-seeded Rutgers.

“I don’t know how anybody beats them the way they shot it and with the energy they had,’’ Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.

Even Iowa coach Fran McCaffery conceded, “We can’t play much better than we played.’’

Jordan Bohannon hit a game-high five 3-point shots, one shy of a Hawkeye record for Big Ten tourney play that he shares with Jeff Horner.

But Bohannon had plenty of help.

He was one of 10 Hawkeyes to bury a 3-pointer during Iowa’s ninth win in its last 11 games.

Keegan Murray, who led Iowa with 26 points and eight rebounds, went 3-for-3 from 3-point range while Sandfort finished with three 3-point baskets and Tony Perkins collected a pair.

“It’s a lot of fun to see the shots dropping like that, especially the guys coming in off the bench. They work hard every day and to get a good lead and get them minutes, that was big,’’ said Bohannon, who contributed 17 points.

Murray, one of five Hawkeyes to score in double figures, pointed to a fast start as the reason Iowa was able to play pressure-free basketball.

“Early on we were moving the ball well. Especially at the start of the last couple of games in the first half we’ve been our defense has good and I think the connection we’ve developed as a team has helped that a lot,’’ Murray said.

The Wildcats were in no position to argue.

Iowa overwhelmed Northwestern from the start, needing less than four minutes to open a double-digit lead which went unchallenged.

The Hawkeyes were quicker to the boards, quicker to loose balls and displayed a torrid shooting touch from the start to finish of a first half which ended with Iowa holding a commanding 64-31 advantage.

Keegan Murray collected 18 of his points and seven rebounds during 15 minutes of action and Perkins had already dished out a career-high six assists before retreating to the locker room for a halftime break.

Six Hawkeyes had collected at least six points and seven buried 3-point baskets during the opening half, part of an 11-of-16 start from 3-point range that matched Iowa’s 68-percent start from the field.

The Wildcats had no answer to the Hawkeyes’ 25-of-37 shooting in the first half.

“They made all of their shots and we couldn’t get any momentum going,’’ Northwestern forward Pete Nance said.

Collins, whose team was led by 14 points off the bench from Ryan Young, said Iowa had plenty to do with that.

“They’ve been playing this way for a couple of weeks now,’’ Collins said. “We just ran into a buzzsaw that we really had no answer for.’’

Colins hoped Northwestern (15-16) would be able to control the tempo and neutralize the Hawkeyes on the boards.

“They want to play 100 point games and if you try to play that way with them, they’ll win,’’ Collins said. “… They didn’t miss many shots, but it seemed like when they did, they got the rebound.’’

McCaffery said it was just one of those games for Iowa (23-9), believing a fast start benefited the Hawkeyes.

“Everything was clicking. Early on, our rebounding, especially on the offensive glass, was crucial,’’ McCaffery said.

It led Iowa to top the century mark for the fifth time this season.

“It was good to start off here with a game like this,’’ said Sandfort, who finished with 13 points. “The first half, to knock down shots the way we did, it gave everybody a lot of confidence.''

