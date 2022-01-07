Johnny Davis, Badgers streak past Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis has filled a number of roles for the Wisconsin basketball team this season.

Scorer. Rebounder. Distributor.

Thursday, the sophomore simply helped the 23rd-ranked Badgers get off to a dominating start in their 87-78 handling of Iowa at the Kohl Center.

The sophomore scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half, leading Wisconsin to a double-digit lead that went unchallenged even when Davis went scoreless from the field over the first 8 minutes, 25 seconds of the second half.

The Badgers maintained a comfortable margin of at least 13 points before Davis extended the Wisconsin lead to 63-48 with his first points of the final half.

"We were kind of trading baskets and you can't do that with this team," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "If you're going to get back in it, you have to nibble away at it, and we couldn't get that done."

By then, Davis had plenty of help.

He led a collection of five Badgers in double figures as part of a balanced effort that was too much for the Hawkeyes to handle.

"We're not a one-person team," Davis said. "On the offensive end, we have a lot of talented people and we proved that tonight."

Davis did not lead the game in scoring.

Iowa’s Keegan Murray, the nation’s scoring leader, accomplished that with a 27-point performance.

"He may have had more points than me, but they lost," Davis said.

Murray collected 11 of his points in the first half after an NCAA record had been set by another Hawkeye.

Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon established an NCAA record when the first second ticked off the clock at Kohl Center, appearing in a record 158th college game.

Breaking the previous record on the same court where his brothers, Jason and Zach, had played for Wisconsin, Bohannon scored nine of his 12 points in the final minutes while topping the old mark of 157 games played by David Lighty of Ohio State.

It’s likely many of the 157 games that preceded the record setter were more memorable for the Iowa senior than the struggle-filled outing the Hawkeyes endured in their only regular-season match-up with the Badgers.

The Hawkeyes fell behind early, were hammered on the boards 43-26 and had no answer for the balancing act led by the Badgers’ sophomore floor leader.

"When you miss 31 shots and only get six second looks, that's disappointing," McCaffery said.

A common theme in the Hawkeyes' four losses, Iowa’s issues on the boards started early as the Badgers helped themselves to a commanding 24-13 edge on the glass.

"We have to do a better job of pursuing the ball," said Patrick McCaffery, who led the Hawkeyes with seven rebounds. "It's just a matter of going after the ball and getting it."

Keegan Murray believes Iowa has made improvements on the boards but lacks consistency.

"There are times when the consistency isn't what it needs to be. We have to keep working on that," he said.

Wisconsin put together a run of 12 unanswered points midway through the opening half to seize control of a lead which stood at 45-32 at the break.

The Badgers started quickly, hitting six of their first nine shots but held only a 20-19 lead when Kris Murray scored two of his dozen points with 12 minutes remaining.

Iowa didn’t score again over the next 5:51, and as Davis tallied seven of his 19 first-half points, Wisconsin had opened a 32-19 lead before Patrick McCaffery scored with 6:37 to go in the half.

The Hawkeyes (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten) pulled within 32-27 on a Kris Murray basket with 4:33 left in the half, but another run of six straight by the Badgers prompted an Iowa timeout.

"We quick shot a few too many times instead of getting the shot we needed," Patrick McCaffery said. "They thrive on that. You're not going to get it all back at one time. You have to stick to the plan."

Instead, the Badgers (12-2, 3-1) extended their margin to 13 at the break when Brad Davison knocked down three free throws with :08 left after getting tangled up with Patrick McCaffery.

"I don't think I touched him. They may have seen something different, but I don't think I did," Patrick McCaffery said.

The call drew the wrath of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, but Davison calmly extended the Wisconsin advantage.

