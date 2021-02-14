'Let's just stick to us:' Husker men dig deep to stop losing streak after daunting drought in closing minutes

All of that is over now as the Huskers (5-12, 1-9 Big Ten), just a couple of days after a heartbreaking loss to Illinois, improved to 5-12 and 1-9 in the Big Ten.

"Our biggest thing, especially towards the end, was let's just stick to us. Just be smart; let's make the right plays," said Walker, who finished with eight points and four rebounds. "We've been hungry for this and we felt like we should have got the last one. But let's just be smart, let's stay together.

"And I credit my guys today, because we never fell apart. As that stretch started coming down to the end, we came closer and closer together, and that's what helped us pull out that win."

Allen led Nebraska with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kobe Webster came off the bench for 13 points and four boards. Trey McGowens scored 10.

But it was Walker, the transfer from Tennessee who only became eligible midway through the season, who made the game's biggest plays.

First, he forced a turnover with :20 left — after Penn State (7-10, 4-9) had already corralled two offensive rebounds while nursing a 61-60 lead — that led to Allen's go-ahead basket in traffic on the other end.