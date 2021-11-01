Morningside men's basketball opens season with win over Peru State

SIOUX CITY — Zach Imig and Trey Brown didn’t want to miss what could be a special season.

The two Morningside University men’s basketball super seniors decided to come back for one more go-round, hoping for a deep run in the NAIA men’s basketball tournament.

Morningside started its season Monday, beating Peru State 83-55 at Allee Gymnasium.

The Mustangs made it to the national tournament last season, but lost in the Round of 16 to Southwestern Assemblies of God to end the year.

Imig and Brown are back from a team that won 21-6, including a 7-1 clip in the month of January.

Every student-athlete was offered an extra year of eligibility, since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away the end of the 2019-20 season.

Brown and Imig wanted to take that chance to see what they could do one more time.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of talent, and it’s just a matter of taking it day-by-day,” Imig said.

Everyone else comes back, too.

Well, almost everybody.

The Mustangs go into the new season with a new coach, but he’s certainly familiar with the program.

Trent Miller won his first career game as Morningside head coach Monday, as he took over for Jim Sykes in the offseason.

Sykes stepped away from the men’s basketball program to focus on his new role as Morningside’s athletic director.

Miller was the associate head coach last season, but after the Mustangs’ season ended, that “associate” tag was taken off.

“They’re a great group of guys wanting Morningside to be successful,” Miller said. “If we keep that mentality, we have a chance to do something special. I had such a good experience here as a student-athlete. I want to do right by my family by bringing good work every day.”

Even though Miller is the new guy, don’t expect much to change on either side of the floor. Miller knows that Sykes’ system worked with these guys, and Miller’s schemes will be “very similar” this season.

“I got a front-row seat from Coach Sykes on how to build a culture, offensive and defensive techniques that we found success in,” Miller said. “We’re going to continue doing what we do. We’re going to guard 94 feet, man-to-man, and we’re going to run our motion offense, letting our guys make plays.”

The Mustangs said they’re also looking to play physical basketball while playing fast. Morningside enjoyed forcing teams to take challenging shots inside while forcing them to take an extra chance or two outside the paint.

That’s not changing this season.

“Just being able to dictate the tempo, I think that’s going to be a really big thing for us,” Brown said. “It’s just about getting those reps daily.”

In Monday’s season opener, the Mustangs weren’t led by neither Brown nor Imig. Instead, it was the local kid who brought the spark.

East High School grad Aidan Vanderloo led the Mustangs with 20 points. He was 9-for-12 from the floor, including two 3-pointers.

Vanderloo is in his second season with the Mustangs after transferring from Iowa.

Joey Skoff played 29 minutes off the bench, and he was the Mustangs’ No. 2 scorer with 17 points.

Brown had a double-double, turning in 11 points and 10 rebounds.

It took a while for Imig to get going, as he didn’t score during the first half. In fact, his first made basket of the season came with 16 minutes, 51 seconds left in the game. He ended up with nine points.

The Mustangs went on a 7-0 run to start the second half.

