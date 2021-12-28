Morningside men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak with 16-point win over Waldorf

SIOUX CITY — For the first time in more than three weeks, the Morningside University men’s basketball team experienced a win on Tuesday.

The Mustangs won their eighth game of the season, beating Waldorf 89-73 at Newman Flanagan Center as part of the Briar Cliff Holiday Classic.

The Mustangs (9-4) hadn’t won since beating Mount Marty at home on Dec. 4 against Mount Marty, so a win was something the Mustangs craved heading back into Great Plains Athletic Conference play this weekend.

“We did need that pretty badly,” Morningside sophomore Aidan Vanderloo said. “A three-game skid is not good over the track record of the last three or four years. That hasn’t happened very often here. I’m glad that we came together and battled through.

“Tonight, we made the decision to do what we were supposed to do, and stick to our principles,” said Vanderloo, who scored 16 points. “We needed to get the ball rolling. Basketball is a game of runs, and if you’re losing, that snowball can add up quick. We got a win, and now we can get that snowball rolling.”

Briar Cliff started off the Mustangs’ losing streak, handing the Mustangs a road 88-85 loss at a sold out Newman Flanagan Center.

Then, the Mustangs’ bad fortune continued that Saturday, as Northwestern beat the Mustangs by double digits.

Morningside then traveled to the Cruzin Classic where it played Peru State, and the Mustangs there lost to the Bobcats by 20 points on the Friday before Christmas.

A three-game losing streak, as Vanderloo pointed out, doesn’t happen very often in the Mustangs’ men’s basketball program.

The Mustangs as a whole were learning together how to sift through these choppy waters. They were going through this for the first time.

Mustangs first-year coach Trent Miller hadn’t experienced a three-game losing streak at Morningside before.

There was some frustration, sure, but according to Miller, there wasn’t any panic.

“It’s different for this group, but that’s basketball,” Miller said. “We know we didn’t our best look on a couple of those nights. Some teams played well and they deserved to win those games. It’s one of those deals where we knew we had to raise the bar and play better. I thought tonight was as great job responding to that.”

The Mustangs simply brought energy and the pace to the game, which were two things that the Warriors weren’t able to go up against.

The Mustangs started off the game on a 20-10 run, and the majority of those shots came in the paint.

The Mustangs aren’t afraid to attack the paint, and they did so in bunches. The first three made shots for Mornngside — from Trey Brown, Zach Imig and Will Pottebaum — were all layups.

After those three started it off in the paint, Joey Skoff later got inspired to take the ball to the rim. That’s how he scored the majority of his 20 points, which led the Mustangs on Tuesday night.

“When we get the ball, we want to play fast,” Vanderloo said. “We want to get it going. Joey was amazing getting to the rim. We were amazing in transition. Brownie was Brownie sealing up in the paint.”

Defensively, Morningside forced Waldorf to 17 turnovers, with 10 of those coming in the second half.

The Mustangs also held the Warriors to a 47-percent clip, including 44 percent in the final 20 minutes.

Miller said the Mustangs were locked in defensively from the get-go, and that snowballed over in into the second half.

“That’s when we’re at our best,” Miller said. “It was nice to see our guys getting back to themselves. When we get stops on defense, that’s usually when good things happen. I thought tonight we did a better job of cleaning up the glass and finishing possessions. We held a team who does a good job on offensive rebounds to three.”

Brown had 16 points on the night, while Imig scored 11. The bench contributed 18 points.

Chett Helming led Waldorf with 18 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.