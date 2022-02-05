Nebraska 'just didn't come prepared' in 24-point loss to Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Husker legends filed in at halftime.

Dave Hoppen, the Huskers’ all-time leading scorer, stood, waved and tossed t-shirts alongside several other historic Huskers.

Awkward. Several shirts landed near empty seats. Husker fans had already headed for the exits.

The boo birds squawked early during Nebraska’s 87-63 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers trailed by 22 at halftime and as many as 35 afterward. They only led for 13 seconds.

On reunion weekend, the Huskers reminded fans of their worst tendencies.

“The overall urgency early in that game was the thing that was so disappointing to me,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “In our home building, in an afternoon game, on reunion weekend, you want to give your alumni something to cheer about, be proud about. We were awful in that area tonight.”

Hoiberg thought Nebraska had “turned a corner” since getting blown out at Purdue on Jan. 14. They hadn’t lost by double digits since. They were playing with intensity. And Hoiberg said NU looked “sharp” during its morning walk-through.

Then the Huskers came out flat. Trailing 10-8 with 14:36 to play, Northwestern scored 18 of the next 21 points. Twelve of those 18 came from behind the 3-point line, which became a theme.

The Wildcats made 10 first-half 3-pointers against Nebraska. They finished with 13, which tied the fourth-highest total by an NU opponent this season.

The Huskers tried chasing shooters around screens. They tried switching. They tried trapping Boo Buie, who scored 27 points on six made 3-pointers. Nothing worked.

“We work on those things every day,” Hoiberg said. “We tried everything just to slow them down. Those 10 3s in the first half did us in.”

Nebraska’s offense couldn’t keep up. The Huskers shot 9 of 27 (33.3%) in the first half. They missed open looks and, for the second time this season, NU guard C.J. Wilcher said the Huskers were “breaking off” plays before running the full design.

Wilcher, who led the Huskers with 15 points, included himself in his critique. He took shots out of structure because “I was feeling myself.” Wilcher made four of his first six shots and scored 13 points in the first half.

As for the rest of his teammates, “I couldn’t tell you why,” Wilcher said. “Some people just break off (plays). I couldn’t tell you.”

Hoiberg said NU’s poor offensive performance led to porous effort in other areas. The Huskers didn’t fight through screens or run back on defense fast enough after turnovers. They also allowed eight offensive rebounds before halftime

Wilcher said NU’s scoring droughts hurt the Huskers “a little bit” in other areas, but Wilcher thought NU’s biggest problem was internal. The freshman said Nebraska lacked the “intensity,” “fire,” and “edge” they needed to win against the Wildcats.

“Today we just didn’t come prepared, and it’s sad to say,” Wilcher said. “That’s the honest truth. The players, we didn’t come ready to play, and Northwestern took advantage of that.”

That’s how a winnable game becomes an embarrassing blowout. The Huskers invited their alumni to Saturday’s game because they expected a good outcome. Instead, they left former greats waving to a half-empty arena.

Now the Huskers have to watch their awful performance, just like their fans did. Hoiberg said reviewing the film is necessary to learn from the loss.

