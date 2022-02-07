North Dakota State erases 17-point deficit to beat South Dakota men's basketball team

FARGO, N.D. — Despite holding a 17-point lead, the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team lost to North Dakota State 76-74 on Monday at the Scheels Center.

Sam Griesel made the game-winning layup with 3 seconds left in regulation that gave the Bison the lead.

Before that, Mason Archambault connected on a 3-pointer in the wing that tied the game at 74-74, and that came not long after Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a four-point play that brought the Coyotes to a 72-71 deficit.

The Coyotes’ 17-point lead came with 8 minutes, 48 seconds left, after they went on a 17-2 run. During that run, the Coyotes hit six straight shots. There were five different players who made baskets for the Coyotes during that stretch.

Xavier Fuller was the only USD player who hit multiple shots, as he started the run with a made jumper with 14:28 left, then a couple possessions later, hit a jumper that put it up 11.

Grant Nelson woke the Bison back up by scoring 13 points in nearly a three-minute stretch.

His last basket in that stretch came with 5:18 left, and it put the Bison down two points. Nelson wound up with 19 points.

Jarius Cook hit a 3-pointer with 3:01 left in front of his team’s bench that gave NDSU a three-point lead, and the Bison led by as many as five in that final three minutes.

Tasos Kamateros led USD with 21 points. Archambault scored 16 points while Perrott-Hunt had 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0