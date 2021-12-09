Northwestern men's basketball holds off Dordt rally

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Last basketball season – which was supposed to be his last – didn't work out so well for Trent Hilbrands.

The Northwestern College standout from Le Mars High School had his senior season cut short because of a broken foot.

However, Hilbrands and all other players at the collegiate level were granted a reprieve, so to speak, when they were awarded another season of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“After I broke my foot I knew I would come back, it couldn’t end that way,” Hilbrands said. “It was good to be able to come back another year, have another run at it with the guys.”

Northwestern coach Kris Korver welcomed Hilbrands back with open arms.

“There are a lot of teams in this league that brought back three or four guys, so this league is about as mature with veteran guys as I’ve ever seen it,” Korver said. “So I’m really grateful that Trent is here this year. He’s battle-tested . You love all your kids like crazy, but you have to get some battle wounds or scars before you become a warrior.”

Hilbrands played a big role as Northwestern turned back Dordt 71-67 in the latest installment of a long-standing men’s basketball rivalry Wednesday.

His 13 first-half points helped the Red Raiders open up a seven-point halftime lead. Hilbrands wound up with 20 points and Northwestern held off a Dordt rally at noisy DeWitt Gymnasium.

“You can throw the records out the door,” Hilbrands said. “Whoever is up big, it seems like it’s always close at the end.”

Matt Onken, a redshirt sophomore from Marshall, Minnesota, matched his career high with 22 points – 12 above his season average. Onken fell just two rebounds short of a double-double.

“My teammates got me the ball and we kept moving the ball and played hard together,” Onken said. “It was a great atmosphere here tonight. There were a lot of Raider fans here so it was good to come away with a ‘W.’”

For a good part of the game, Northwestern kept the Dordt students fairly quiet. The Raiders had a 13-point lead midway through the second half and when Hilbrands made a layup with 1:30 left, they were still in front 68-60.

Dordt’s Bryce Coppock – a former West Sioux High School star – made a layup and then canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key and suddenly it got quite loud again.

After a Northwestern turnover, Coppock scored again to pull the Defenders within 68-67 with 25 seconds remaining.

Conner Geddes of Northwestern was then fouled, calmly converting two free throws.

Dordt was able to get a good look at a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but Cade Bleeker was off the mark from very long range. Geddes was fouled again and iced the victory by making one of two free throws.

“I thought we really defended,” Korver said. “We put together a game plan and sometimes the kids execute it and sometimes they don’t execute it as well.

“Tonight the guys really dialed in and executed defensively. They’re a really good transition team and we were able to score the basketball, set up our defense and we didn’t turn the ball over. I think those were big keys.”

Alex Van Kalsbeek also came close to a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern, now 9-4 overall and 2-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Coppock finished with 23 points for Dordt (10-4, 2-3), while Jackson Louscher tacked on 11 points and Jacob Vis 10.

“I thought we got some good looks, they just didn’t go in tonight,” Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften said. “But we fought well and came back. We had a chance and I thought we got ourselves a pretty good look there with five or six seconds left. That’s all you can do. We did a good job of executing, but just didn’t make the shot.”

Dordt’s last lead of the game turned out to be 10-9 just over six minutes into the contest. It was tight the rest of the first half, but a 3-pointer by Onken with 2.8 seconds left gave Northwestern a 36-29 advantage.

The Red Raiders took their biggest lead of 55-42 on a basket by Keyton Moser with 12:28 left in the game.

