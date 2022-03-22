Paul Bruns announces he's transferring to South Dakota men's basketball

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns is happy to be closer to home.

The Dakota Valley High School grad announced on social media Tuesday morning that he will transfer to South Dakota to play for the Coyotes.

Bruns is transferring from North Dakota.

Bruns’ two main factors in switching from the Fighting Hawks to the Coyotes: Winning more games and being closer to his really tight-knit family.

“Coach (Eric) Peterson seemed like a proven winner,” said Bruns in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I really trust him and what he was saying. I liked everything about him and got a good vibe. The main thing is swimming. I want to win a lot of games at USD and compete for championships.”

The Fighting Hawks went 6-25 on the season, and they lost their last five games. Four of those five losses were at home.

“It was a little up and down,” said Bruns of his freshman season at North Dakota. “We didn’t win a lot of games and it was frustrating. We played hard. I have a lot of respect for coaches and players, and I have nothing bad to say about them.”

Bruns had a good season, however. He played well enough to be voted as the conference’s freshman of the year.

Bruns started playing at the beginning of the season, and spent his first five games trying to find his way.

During a Nov. 9 game against Milwaukee — which was Bruns’ first career college game — he scored 13 points on five made shots. He also made three 3-pointers.

Bruns also scored 11 points against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 20, but later scored 18 points against Florida International on Nov. 24.

The Panthers grad had nine games where he had 20-plus points. Five of those came in a row during league play in February.

His season high was 27 on Dec. 22 against North Dakota State.

Bruns led North Dakota in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He was the only Fighting Hawks scorer in double figures.

“A lot of hard work went into it,” Bruns said. “I had a lot of good teammates and my coaches put me in good spots.”

Bruns also wants to be closer to home, so that family and friends who live nearby can come watch him play.

One of those people who will come watch him play is his high school coach, Jason Kleis.

“We’re thrilled for him and for us, honestly,” Kleis said. “We plan to call and get some season tickets.”

Moving to Vermillion also allows Bruns to come watch his younger brother, Isaac, who helped the Panthers win their first state title last week.

“It’s definitely great to be closer to home,” Bruns said.

