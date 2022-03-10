South Dakota announces coaching change in men's basketball program

VERMILLION, S.D. — Todd Lee's tenure at the University of South Dakota has come to a close.

The school made that announcement on Thursday night.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Lee’s dedication to the men’s basketball program over the past four years,” USD Athletic Director David Herbster said in a press release. “We have decided to move the program in a different direction and will be initiating a search for a new head men’s basketball coach immediately. I am grateful to Todd for his leadership through unprecedented times and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors.”

Lee went 66-52 at South Dakota, and led the Coyotes to a 39-26 mark inside the Summit League.

The Coyotes went 19-12 this season, and lost in the semifinals on Monday to tournament champion South Dakota State.

SDSU disposes of Coyotes in Summit semifinal SIOUX FALLS – The University of South Dakota men's basketball team ran into the hottest team on Monday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Lee was the Summit League Coach of the Year in 2021 when the team finished 14-11 in a COVID-shortened season.

Lee was hired in the spring of 2018, and he was the 18th head coach in program history.

