 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Dakota announces coaching change in men's basketball program

  • 0
Basketball Southern Mississippi at South Dakota

South Dakota men's basketball head coach Todd Lee talks to the team during a college basketball game agianst Southern Mississippi in Vermillion, S.D. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, S.D. — Todd Lee's tenure at the University of South Dakota has come to a close. 

The school made that announcement on Thursday night. 

“We greatly appreciate Coach Lee’s dedication to the men’s basketball program over the past four years,” USD Athletic Director David Herbster said in a press release. “We have decided to move the program in a different direction and will be initiating a search for a new head men’s basketball coach immediately. I am grateful to Todd for his leadership through unprecedented times and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors.”

Lee went 66-52 at South Dakota, and led the Coyotes to a 39-26 mark inside the Summit League. 

The Coyotes went 19-12 this season, and lost in the semifinals on Monday to tournament champion South Dakota State. 

Lee was the Summit League Coach of the Year in 2021 when the team finished 14-11 in a COVID-shortened season. 

People are also reading…

Lee was hired in the spring of 2018, and he was the 18th head coach in program history. 

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News