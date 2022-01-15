South Dakota men's basketball team nails nail 17 3-pointers in rout of Omaha

A blowout of Nebraska-Omaha at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex on Saturday completed a highly productive week for the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team.

South Dakota blitzed the Mavericks 105-70 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, winning its third Summit League game of the week.

The Coyotes, now 10-7 overall, evened their conference record at 3-3 after losing their first three league contests.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 25 points as the short-handed Coyotes had all nine players break into the scoring column. Archambault converted 15 of 16 free throws and USD was 30-for-37 from the stripe as a team.

South Dakota shot 51.8 percent from the field (29 of 56) and nailed 17 3-point shots in 30 attempts. Six players reached double figures and the Coyotes reached a program high for 3-pointers in the Division 1 era.

“We shot the ball extremeley well,” South Dakota Coach Todd Lee said after the game to the MidCo Sports television crew. “Making 17 threes when we’d been averaging about four in league. Our guys knocked down shots and everybody else stepped up and did the same thing.”

Tasos Kamateros and Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 15 points each for the Coyotes. Kamateros had the hot hand early, scoring 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Keaton Kutcher reached double figures in just his second collegiate game with 11 points, while Erik Oliver came off the bench for 11 points and Hunter Goodrick had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Kamateros’ third 3-pointer of the first half gave USD a 27-20 lead at the 10-minute mark and after that the Coyotes outscored Omaha 30-13 the rest of the half.

South Dakota led 57-33 at intermission and didn’t let up any in the second half, reaching a season high point total.

Omaha, slipping to 3-16 overall and 2-6 in the Summit League, got 11 points each from Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti. The Mavericks shot 26 of 55 from the field for 47.3 percent (4 of 12 on 3-pointers) while dropping their fourth straight and fifth in a row to USD.

There were a total of 54 fouls, with USD making 30 of 37 free throws and the Mavericks 14 of 21.

Archambault was the 10th-leading foul shooter in the nation entering the game and missed just once in 16 tries. He was 2-for-5 from beyond the arc while eclipsing 20 points for the second time in his career.

“Defensively we did a good job for the most part,” Lee said. “They didn’t shoot the ball well and they’re a very good 3-point shooting team. It was a great win for us, especially with four games in eight days.”

Xavier Fuller missed his fourth game in a row because of a knee injury and the Coyotes are battling other various injuries and illnesses. Archambault played 37 minutes.

“Mason has been playing extremely well,” Lee said. “He got in foul trouble the other night (win over Denver) so didn’t play a lot of minutes, but had a great game today. He goes from the off guard to the points and runs the team and did a lot of great things tonight.”

South Dakota hits the road for games at Western Illinois and St. Thomas this week.

“We’re still not 100 percent but starting to get a little healthier,” Lee said. “Our guys are gaining some confidence and we had a really good week. I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played today.”

