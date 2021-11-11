Who will step up in scoring for the South Dakota men's basketball team?

VERMILLION, S.D. — The biggest question for the South Dakota men’s basketball team this season is who is going to score the points?

Last season, en route to a runner-up finish in the Summit League, the Coyotes relied heavily on Stanley Umude and A.J. Plitzuweit to supply a bulk of the offense at crunch time.

Umude, though, has transferred to Arkansas and Plitzuweit will miss the entire season because of a serious knee injury suffered late last season.

Therefore, some guys who served mainly as role players in the past will have to step up and play bigger roles.

“That’s the most points a Division I program has lost from two guys, so that’s a big hole,” USD coach Todd Lee said. “When you talk to our guys, you can see we’re going to be a little bit more balanced this year. I don’t want any one player to try and take on that role. Stan averaged 20 points a game and A.J. averaged almost 20 points a game.

“I think we’ll have a number of guys who will score the ball better. They’ve all gotten better.”

That includes Xavier Fuller, who averaged 8.9 points per game last season. Last year, Fuller was best known for his defense, which is where the Coyotes will hang their hats this season.

Tasos Kamateros and Kruz Perrot-Hunt contributed 8.4 and seven points, respectively

In addition, guard Erik Oliver transferred in from Larmie County Community College, where he averaged 20.9 points per game in 2020-21.

“We spent a lot of time mixing up the combinations with individuals and things like that. I think as a team, we can score,” Perrot-Hunt said. “It might not be like last year where Stan and A.J. makes a miracle play for us when times get tough, but I think this year anyone is able to step up and make those sort of plays.”

Umude was the only senior on last year’s team and there are no seniors on this year’s squad, so needless to say USD is a young team.

“We had 11 new guys last year, nine who had never played Division I basketball,” Lee said. “We led the league from the first game till the last game. Until A.J. got hurt it felt like we were going to win the league.

“What we try to do here is develop players, have guys stay in the program and get better every year. And, we have a lot of guys back.”

South Dakota led the Summit League last season in field goal percentage defense, limiting foes to 42 percent.

“We’re going to have to do that and be even better this year,” Lee said. “We’re going to have to be the best rebounding team in the league, the best defensive team in the league and the toughest team.

“The good thing is, we’ve got tough kids, a big team, I think we can do that.”

Lee is counting on Mason Archambault to play a bigger role and he also had good things to say about freshman guard Keaton Kutcher.

Hunter Goodrick, a redshirt sophomore, is another player expected to contribute heavily.

Goodrick, a native of Sydney, Australia, did not return to the United States during the pandemic. So, he’ll be seeing his first action in a Coyote uniform since the 2019-20 campaign.

“He can really, really shoot it, he knows how to play it,” Lee said. “He’s going to be a very good player in our program.”

Kruz-Perrot scored 14 points and Goodrick 12 as the Coyotes opened their season with a 59-53 win over Air Force at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Thursday.

