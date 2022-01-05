METRO MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Bruns' demeanor helps him succeed early at North Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY — When Jason Kleis saw Paul Bruns for the first time when Bruns was just a little kid, he knew there was something special.

Bruns was visiting Siouxland, as he had family here. He was living with his family in Clear Lake, Iowa, at the time, but Bruns was known to show off his athletic ability even at a young age.

Kleis, the boys basketball coach at Dakota Valley High School, first saw The Journal’s 2020-21 Male Metro Athlete of the Year running on a treadmill — for multiple miles.

When Bruns came back to North Sioux City up until his eighth-grade year, Kleis let Bruns play with the high school players, especially if the Panthers were short a player or two.

He had the basketball knowledge of a high school player, said Kleis.

“He had a specialness about him and a competitiveness, and certainly did not get intimidated by anything, and never has,” Kleis said. “The word we always used about him when he came in eighth grade was he has a weird specialness to his basketball game. You can't put a finger on it. He can impact the game in so many different ways.

Bruns has used that competitive advantage to excel in three sports while at Dakota Valley, and he’s using that momentum into his freshman year with the North Dakota men’s basketball team.

It’s a legacy that few will emulate at Dakota Valley.

“His legacy was that all the kids looked up to him,” Kleis said. “He received every vote for team captain. There wasn't one kid that didn't vote for him. Just everybody looked up to him. Everybody kind of knew he was the leader, and he just was so competitive and so tough, and so versatile. He just was great at everything.”

Bruns, of course, was a star in basketball, and played at the varsity level for four years. He accrued 2,204 points over those five seasons.

As a senior, Bruns averaged 27.5 points per game (598 points), and just as a junior, he had games where the Panthers senior scored more than 30 points.

Bruns told The Journal when he received Player of the Year for basketball he didn’t expect to score as much as he did.

“I wasn’t going for that amount. Without my teammates, I couldn’t have done it, for sure,” said the current Fighting Hawks freshman last spring.

Bruns committed to North Dakota right when the COVID-19 pandemic started, and he was confident in his decision when he chose the Fighting Hawks.

Fast forward a year and a half, and Bruns is having one of the better seasons among freshmen in the Summit League, despite having a setback in October.

The freshman suffered a wrist injury during a practice in October, and according to Fighting Hawks coach Paul Sather, that held him out of the preseason scrimmage.

A wrist injury couldn’t hold Bruns back.

Sather and the coaches were impressed with how confident he was practicing, and the Fighting Hawks threw Bruns into the mix right away.

“He just has a mature way about him, and not everybody has that. He loves the challenge,” Sather said.

Bruns made his collegiate debut on Nov. 9, scoring 13 points against UW-Milwaukee. He appeared in four more games, and he got considerable minutes in those games, but didn’t score more than 11 points in those games.

Bruns started to spark around Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 24 against Florida International, Bruns scored 18 points. He made two 3-pointers against FIU.

Then, he scored 16 points at Kansas State, putting him with a double-digit average.

Bruns has stayed above a double-digit points-per-game average since then, and his season high came in the Fighting Hawks’ last game against NDSU.

Bruns broke out with a 27-point game, making nine of 18 shots. He also made six 3-pointers in the win over the Bison.

With that 27-point game, Bruns has played 400 minutes and he’s shooting 43 percent, leading to an average of 13.6 ppg.

“He’s a highly competitive kid who has a great demeanor,” Sather said. “I don’t think he’s acted like a freshman since he was an eighth grader (at Dakota Valley). He just really has a way about him that is more mature than what his age is. Yuu don’t notice him being a freshman.”

Golf and baseball

Basketball wasn’t the only sport Bruns was talented at. He also had success in golf and baseball his senior year.

During the 2020 golf season, Bruns placed second at the Class A tournament out on the western side of the state, and he had to battle back to claim that second-place spot.

Bruns entered the second round of the 36-hole tournament being tied for seventh and 10 strokes back, but the Dakota Valley High School senior ended up being the state runner-up.

Bruns’ collective 36-hole score was 156, and on Oct. 6, 2020, he shot a 76 after carding an 80 during the first round.

The Panthers senior finished four strokes behind Micah Dohrer of Aberdeen Roncalli, who won with a 36-hole score of 152.

Bruns was just as happy to take his team out to state, and he enjoyed having Isaac Bruns out there at state.

“It was fun having the team out there,” Paul Bruns said. “We had a good region and we were able to make it to state. We were excited about that and we had a fun time.”

Bruns’ last game on the pitching mound came in early June at the South Dakota baseball tournament, and that last outing was a complete-game shutout.

The ending to that game was another example of Bruns’ demeanor that Kleis and Sather talked about.

Redfield forced the bases loaded in the Class B quarterfinals in the seventh inning, and Bruns kept calm despite the Panthers holding a 2-0 lead.

Bruns struck out Redfield’s Nolan Gall with the bases loaded during the seventh inning to end the game.

Bruns did not allow a single run in 2021.

“He never gets caught up in the ups and downs from golf to basketball to baseball,” Sather said. “He takes things head on. They all deal with a lot of skill and I just think to focus in and concentrate at a really high level, and he just does a great job of taking the distractions out. When you’re hitting a baseball or a golf ball, when you’re throwing pitches, there’s a lot of failure with all those.

“He’s a balanced guy that way.”

