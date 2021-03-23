Michigan keeps Big Ten alive by holding off LSU, plus more NCAA action

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten.
Thanks to Michigan, the conference is still part of March Madness.
Longer, taller and deeper than LSU, the top-seeded Wolverines slowly wore down the Tigers. They got 21 points each from Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown Jr., in a roller-coaster 86-78 victory that salvaged some hope for the hurting conference at the NCAA Tournament.
By the time coach Juwan Howard and Co. had returned to the hotel after their second-round game, Maryland had lost to Alabama, leaving the Wolverines as the only ones remaining of the nation-leading nine Big Ten teams who came to Indy.
Read the full story here:
NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com
Complete coverage of Monday's NCAA action: Photos from Monday's NCAA action
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. celebrates with teammates after a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) gets a hug from teammate Scottie Barnes, right, after a dunk during the second half of a second-round game against Colorado in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) follows through on a dunk against Ohio in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) and Oregon's Chandler Lawson (13) tipoff for a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Oregon's Eric Williams Jr. (50) dunks during the first half of a second-round game against Iowa in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Oregon guard LJ Figueroa (12) passes around Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Oregon's Chris Duarte (5) dunks during the second half of a second-round game against Iowa in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Oregon head coach Dana Altman and LJ Figueroa (12) celebrate after beating Iowa 95-80 in a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Iowa's Luka Garza (55) hugs a teammate following a second-round game against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon won 95-80. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Wright State guard Emani Jefferson (5) celebrates a win over Arkansas after a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Stephen Spillman
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to the crowd cheering after defeating Oklahoma in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Arizona forward Cate Reese celebrates after making a shot during the first half of a college basketball game against Stony Brook in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots in front of Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) is defended by Abilene Christian's Joe Pleasant (32) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) reacts after a one and during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
Ronald Cortes
UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) slaps hands with Kenneth Nwuba (14) in the final moments of their 67-47 win over Abilene Christian in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
LSU forward Trendon Watford celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a second-round game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Troy guard Shawnta Shaw (2) celebrates scoring against Texas A&M during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Stephen Spillman
Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) celebrates following a 72-58 win over Ohio a second round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. Creighton defeated Ohio 72-58. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) celebrates following a 72-58 win over Ohio a second round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. Creighton defeated Ohio 72-58. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) gets a dunk behind Ohio forward Colin Granger (32) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) drives to the basket as Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV (25) defends during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Michigan guard Franz Wagner celebrates after a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard celebrates as he walks off the court after a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
LSU forward Josh LeBlanc Sr., left, walks off the court with teammates Javonte Smart, center, and Jalen Cook, right, after a second-round game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, and teammate Colorado forward Jeriah Horne (41) commiserate after their 71-53 loss to Florida State after a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Texas guard Kyra Lambert (15) drives against Bradley forward Tete Danso (1) and guard Lasha Petree (11) during a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Texas won 81-62. (AP Photo/Ricardo B. Brazziell)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Bradley forward Nyjah White (45) looks to pass the ball as Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ricardo B. Brazziell)
Ricardo B. Brazziell
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly celebrates after a college basketball game against Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. Alabama won 96-77. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Oregon forward Erin Boley (21) gets past South Dakota guard Liv Korngable (2) to put up a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
USC guard Isaiah White (5) celebrates a three-point basket against Kansas during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Maryland's Hakim Hart, left, scores against Alabama's Herbert Jones (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. Alabama won 96-77. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
USC forward Chevez Goodwin (1) dunks on Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
USC forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates beating Kansas 85-51 after a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
VCU and Indiana players reach for a loose ball during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas at San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Michael Thomas
UCLA guard Natalie Chou (23) scores under Wyoming guard Alba Sanchez Ramos during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Stephen Spillman
UCLA forward Lauryn Miller (33) and forward Michaela Onyenwere vie for the rebound with Wyoming guard Alba Sanchez Ramos (11) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA womens' tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Stephen Spillman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!