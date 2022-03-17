 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAIA WOMEN';S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Morningside wins nailbiter to advance to NAIA women's basketball quarterfinals

NAIA: Morningside vs Iowa Wesleyan basketball

Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh leaps for a shot as Iowa Wesleyan's Brittany West defends her during Morningside University vs Iowa Wesleyan University basketball action, Friday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 11, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University women's basketball team didn't bat an eye when they were down 10 points. 

They battled back on Thursday night and earned a spot in the NAIA women's basketball quarterfinals. 

Morningside defeated Carroll College 71-67 at the Tyson Events Center despite being down 10 in the second half. 

Carroll led 50-40 with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter. 

Taylor Rodenburgh started chipping away by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. 

Rodenburgh then made a free throw with 2 seconds left in the quarter that tied the game at 54-54, then she made a second free throw that gave the Mustangs a one-point lead. 

The West Sioux High School grad then had two conventional 3-point plays that grew Morningside's lead up as many as five. 

Rodenburgh led the Mustangs with 23 points while Sierra Mitchell scored 19 points. 

Sophia Peppers led in rebounds with eight. 

Morningside will play Southeastern in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

