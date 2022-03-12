Morningside women pass first NAIA tourney test

SIOUX CITY – Taylor Rodenburgh gave the Morningside women’s basketball team an early lift and the Mustangs went on to handle Iowa Wesleyan 94-71 in an NAIA national tournament opener Friday night at Allee Gym.

Rodenburgh came off the bench to score 10 points in the first quarter and in the process went over 1,000 for her career. That helped the Mustangs forge a 23-20 lead that they were able to increase on from there.

That despite a 39-point explosion from Iowa Wesleyan senior Brittany West, who nailed 11 3-pointers. Both of those were single-game school records.

Rodenburgh and Sophia Peppers wound up with 23 points each, sending Morningside into an opening-round championship game Saturday against St. Francis (Ill.).

The winner of the Saturday tilt advances to the Round of 16 beginning Thursday at the Tyson Events Center.

“That felt good, I was glad I was able to knock some shots down in the first quarter,” Rodenburgh said.

The senior from Hawarden, Iowa, had to overcome a serious knee injury that forced her to sit out her senior season of high school. Then, she’s also fought through some other injuries at Morningside but was still able to reach the 1,000-point threshold.

“It hasn’t been easy, but that makes it all the better,” Rodenburgh said.

Peppers had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Morningside (28-5), a No. 2 seed in the Naismith NAIA bracket, bounced back from a one-sided loss to Dakota Wesleyan in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

“Honestly, we really didn’t want to bring it up because there were a lot of negatives that came out of that game,” Peppers said. “But we did watch film and broke down everything we did wrong. We just took what our wrongs were and made it to our rights. I think having those corrections definitely helped us win this game.”

Sierra Mitchell, the school’s all-time leading scorer, added 15 points, while sophomore post Chloe Lofstrom contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

Lofstrom picked up her second foul early in the second quarter and by halftime West had already drained seven 3-pointers. Morningside, however, was able to stretch its lead to 41-34 at intermission.

By the 5-minute mark of the third quarter, the Mustangs had increased their advantage to 57-44. West, though, made four more treys before the end of the stanza.

Things really began clicking for Morningside in the second half. The Mustangs made 11 of 15 shots in the third quarter and 11 of 17 in the fourth.

“Brittany West played unbelievable,”

Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “Believe me, the scouting report we said we wanted to take her away, but we just didn’t do a very good job. We left her open and every time we did she made it. I told her after the game it’s been a long time since one player almost beat us by herself.

“Thankfully we have some depth and we just kind of wore them down a little. Defensively we did a lot better job in the fourth quarter.”

Iowa Wesleyan, a No. 15 seed which closed it season at 19-6, made just 4 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter as Morningside pulled away.

West was 13-for-19 from the field and hit 11 of 16 3-point shots.

The Mustangs, though, dished out 29 team assists – seven by Peppers and six each by Mitchell and Alexis Spears – and had 14 steals.

“I was worried a little bit just because we got beat so badly the last game that maybe it hurt our confidence,” Sale said. “We started out kind of tentative, then got back to what we normally do and played a lot better.”

St. Francis was an 82-75 winner over Texas Wesleyan earlier here Friday.

