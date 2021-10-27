Morningside's Sierra Mitchell announces her return for a fifth women's basketball season

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell is back.

Morningside University coach Jamie Sale and the 5-foot-6 guard confirmed the news on Wednesday, announcing the news that she is coming back for a fifth year.

She weighed her options, and after listening to the pitch from Sale, Mitchell couldn’t resist coming back.

“I would say it was an easy decision,” Mitchell said. “I’ve got my teaching license, and it was a little bit hard to make a decision when I was finding jobs. I mean, I get along with my teammates great, and it’s so fun playing with the group that we have. Knowing a lot of those girls are coming back helped.”

Mitchell will be using that extra year offered by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics due to the pandemic.

“I mean, it feels amazing and I feel super blessed to be able to play for a fifth year,” Mitchell said. “Not very many people get the opportunity to do that, and with the way last year ended, that’s the farthest I’ve been at Morningside, but I’m still not satisfied.”

Mitchell and the Mustangs made a deep playoff run last season, but fell in the NAIA Final Four on March 22 in a 65-62 loss to Thomas More at the Tyson Events Center.

Mitchell played like it was her last game that night, too.

She rallied the Mustangs from a 16-point, first-half deficit against Thomas More.

The senior sharpshooter from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, fired in 15 third-quarter points, the last three at the third quarter buzzer to pull her team within 51-50.

The Saints eventually held off the Mustangs, leaving a sour taste in their mouths.

Mitchell and her crew are ready to get back to the Tyson Events Center, and the Mustangs have their goal set on playing in a national championship.

Morningside returns all five of its top scorers, led by the senior guard from suburban Des Moines.

Mitchell played in all 31 games last season, and she averaged 18.4 points per game. She shot 44 percent from the floor, and 41 percent past the 3-point line.

Sophia Peppers and Taylor Rodenburgh also averaged double-digit points per game. Peppers scored 14.3 ppg while Rodenburgh, a West Sioux High grad, scored 11.2.

“We have several kids who can score, and they’ve proven they can score at the college level,” Sale said. “That’s not really my concern. It’s more chemistry and getting better defensively.”

Mitchell isn’t afraid to shoot anywhere beyond the 3-point line, so when the NAIA moved back the arc to 22 feet earlier this summer, Mitchell didn’t bat an eye.

She doesn’t think a farther distance will affect her range at all.

“I shoot 3s pretty deep and I’m used to shooting it from that far,” Mitchell said. “Again, we’re a good 3-point shooting team. I don’t think it’ll impact us that much. We’ve had so much time with the line. When we practiced at The Arena (Sports Academy), they already had that line. We’re all used to it by now.”

MItchell became the fourth Mustang scorer in school history to reach the 2,000-point mark, and she’s not too far behind from the school record.

The record is nearly 35 yards old, as Amy Wilhelm has the school record at 2,332 points. That mark was set in 1987.

“People have talked to me about that, but honestly, I wasn’t even thinking about that,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to play another year with my teammates. I’m not worried about breaking any records. I mean, I’d be really thankful if I did, but that’s not why I came back.”

