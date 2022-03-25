Morningside's Sierra MItchell, Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek named to NAIA First-Team All-American list

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell added another benchmark to a stellar career on Friday.

The Morningside University senior guard earned a First Team All-American honor from the NAIA, marking the fourth time the Pleasant Hills, Iowa, native has been on the national list and the second straight year as a first teamer.

Mitchell ended her career with a quarterfinals loss to Southeastern last week, and in that game, she hit seven 3-pointers. That brought her final total to 533, the most that any college basketball player has ever hit.

This season, Mitchell hit 105 3s, and shot 36 percent from behind the arc.

Overall, Mitchell 225 out of 511 shots and averaged 18.1 points per game and 17.0 ppg during Great Plains Athletic Conference games.

“I’m just so thankful for the last five years. I’m blessed to have gotten that fifth year, because not everyone gets that opportunity,” said Mitchell after the loss to the Fire on Saturday. “I’m thankful to the Lord above and to my coaches and teammates for making me a better player. They always believed in me.

“It’s not about the size, it’s about the hard work.”

Now that her basketball career is over, Mitchell is looking ahead to her next endeavor, which she hopes is teaching somewhere in Siouxland.

Mitchell wants to be in elementary education, teaching somewhere Kindergarten through sixth grade.

She also wants to coach. She coached some youth players at The Arena Sports Academy in town, and maybe would like to coach down the road once she becomes a teacher.

“I’m still looking for a teaching job here, but I wish I had a sixth year,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell wasn’t the only Siouxland player to receive First Team honors.

Western Christian High School grad Ashtyn Veerbeek also was on the First Team as a junior at Dordt University.

Veerbeek was this season’s GPAC Player of the Year, too, as she led the Defenders with 17.9 ppg game throughout the season.

Veerbeek also averaged 9.6 rebounds per game.

Veerbeek finished the season shooting 48 percent from the field, as Dordt finished the season with a 29-9 overall record, and 16-6 against GPAC foes.

She was also named to the All-Tournament team on Tuesday after the NAIA women’s national championship.

“We pushed and fought every game and it brought us to the national championship game,” said Veerbeek on Tuesday night. “We’re thankful we made it this far and I’m proud of all my teammates and how hard they worked.”

Peppers, Schany also All-Americans

Morningside senior Sophia Peppers was the only GPAC player to make it on the third team.

The senior from Exira-EHK High School was second in Morningside scoring with 14.9 ppg. She was a 51 percent shooter from the floor and a 38-percent shooter from 3-point range.

Peppers, who is coming back for one more season in 2022-23, scored in double figures in 28 of the 35 games she played. Her season high in points was 29 on Jan. 8 against Midland.

Northwestern’s Molly Schany earned a honorable mention nod in Friday from the NAIA.

She was a Top 25 scorer for most of the season, and turned in a 13.8 ppg season. She led the Red Raiders in rebounds with 217, and 94 of those were on the offensive glass.

She was fifth in the GPAC in field goal percentage, ninth in ppg, and tied for ninth in rebounds per game.

Schany was a sophomore this season, out of Emmetsburg, Iowa.

