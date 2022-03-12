Morningside's Sierra Mitchell scores 35 points in NAIA second round game

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell’s final game on Saturday in Allee Gym was a memorable one.

Mitchell, a senior guard for the Morningside University women’s basketball team, scored a game-high 35 points in an 85-72 second-round win over the University of Saint Francis.

Mitchell closed her Allee Gym tenure out by making 12 shots — including seven 3-pointers — to help the Mustangs move on to the Round of 16 downtown.

The national Round of 16 starts Thursday at the Tyson Events Center.

Mitchell didn’t even realize until late in the game that it was her final game in the historic gymnasium.

She cried a couple happy tears, knowing that even though the Southeast Polk High School grad won’t play on-campus again as a student-athlete, she’ll get at least one more game.

“I forgot that that was going to be my last home game either way, and after the game, it kind of made me emotional,” Mitchell said. “At least it wasn’t my last game overall. We ended it on a high note in the gym.”

The Mustangs went on a 20-6 run that lasted four about seven minutes of game time., and the seniors played a key role in turning a small lead and growing it to 16 in the third quarter.

Sophia Peppers started off the run with a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second quarter, then Mitchell pitched in with a mid-range jump shot.

Mitchell then hit a 3-pointer on Morningside’s next offensive visit before Saint Francis scored a shot in the paint.

Morningside answered right back with layups from McKenna Sims and Alexis Spier. Spier also hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to close out the run.

Mitchell scored the first eight points for the Mustangs in the third quarter, including on two 3s.

Peppers, who is a senior but said Saturday she is returning for another season, scored the next three.

“It’s great to have experienced players who have gone through it,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “We’ve been in these games several times. Our older players always seem to make the big plays. It was awesome to see Sierra in her last home game score 35 points. She took over the game for a while, and she’s done that her whole career.

“It’s not real surprising,” Sale added. “They were closing the game, and she got hot. Taylor (Rodenburgh) took over for a while. We have three seniors who played their last game here, Sierra, Taylor and Maddie Clayton, and I’m glad we got a win on their home court for the last time.”

The Fighting Saints chipped away the deficit back to six late in the third quarter, but Mitchell responded right back with a 3-pointer and Chloe Lofstrom made two free throws to climb it back to nine.

Later in the fourth quarter, Mitchell made her final 3-point attempt and made three late free throws to finalize her 35-point game.

“A lot of the seniors realized it was their last game, and I think that’s going to help push them in the Tyson,” Peppers said. “(Sierra) did awesome and as a senior, you couldn’t ask for a better last game in your own gym. She’s put in a lot of work and it just shows how good a player she is.”

Peppers had 17 points and six rebounds, while Rodenburgh scored 14 off the bench. Rodenburgh made four 3s.

Lofstrom had 10 points.

