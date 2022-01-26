Morningside's third quarter run helps put away Northwestern women's basketball

SIOUX CITY — While an early lead evaporated quickly for the Morningside University women’s basketball team, it didn’t quiver.

It stayed the course and pulled away during the third quarter.

The Mustangs went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that helped them beat Northwestern 81-63 on Wednesday night inside the Allee Gymnasium.

“We just wanted to continue to pressure the ball,” Mustangs coach Jamie Sale said. “We just wanted to make less mistakes. We did a much better job in this game of identifying their shooters.”

Sierra Mitchell played a key role during that 8-0 run.

Mitchell scored six of those eight points, one on a 3-pointer and another on a conventional 3-pointer.

That 3-pointer was an important one, too.

Morningside went 0-for-9 during the first half, so it was fitting that Mitchell — the school’s all-time leader in 3s — broke the ice for the Mustangs.

“It’s good to get that one in,” Mitchell said. “It’s unusual for us to shoot like that in the first half. When we aren’t making 3s, we have to rely on other things. We got each other open and rely on something else.”

Then, Mitchell’s conventional 3-point play happened on Morningside’s next possession.

Mitchell drove on the left-hand side of the court, and beat Northwestern’s Taylor VanderVelde to the basket.

The ball rolled around the rim twice before it fell in, getting perhaps the loudest cheer of the night from the crowd.

The Mustangs led 58-46 at the end of the third quarter, and they made three more 3s during the early moments of the final stanza.

Mitchell hit one from the wing with 9 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game, then Sophia Peppers followed suit with two straight makes beyond the arc.

The deep shot wasn’t falling for the Mustangs during the first half, but 6-foot sophomore Chloe Lofstrom had the answer.

The North Union High School grad scored 13 points during the first half, as Lofstrom was 5-for-7 from the floor.

Peppers scored a game-high 23 points, as she led the Mustangs with three 3s.

Mitchell scored 19 points, as she was 8-for-16. Lofstrom ended up with 15 points.

Emilee Danner led Northwestern with 11 points, and Hannah Nerem scored 10.

