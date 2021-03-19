WATCH NOW: Mustangs reach quarterfinals for first time since 2016

She joins Amy Wilhelm, Megan Cloud and Brittany Carper -- the top three scorers in school history -- on the exclusive list.

“That is quite an honor and I didn’t know anything about it,” said a surprised Mitchell. “I can’t do what I do without my teammates so I have to give them all the credit for that.”

Mitchell needed six points to reach 2,000 and finished with 11. Sophia Peppers paced the Mustangs with 16 points.

“We knew it would be hard to score and obviously we didn’t shoot the ball too well,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “But they only give up 49 points a game so we knew it would be a battle throughout the game.

“Thankfully it’s not a beauty contest because it wasn’t a beautiful game to watch. They were getting stops and we were too, I was very happy with our defense. We forced some turnovers and didn’t allow them to get on the boards too much.”

Morningside advanced to its first quarterfinal since the 2016 season, a year after it won its fourth Division II national championship.

“Ever since I have been at Morningsidce we haven’t gotten past this point,” Mitchell said. “So we’re all very excited to keep playing.”