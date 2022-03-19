NAIA NOTEBOOK: Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek, Karly Gustafson become strong 1-2 combination

SIOUX CITY — One of the reasons why the Dordt University women’s basketball team has had a successful season is the 1-2 combination of Ashtyn Veerbeek and Karly Gustafson.

Both ladies scored 16 points and had double digits in rebounds that led to a 78-43 win over Campbellsville in the Round of 16 on Friday night, earning a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinal against The Master’s out of California. That game, however, finished after The Journal’s deadline.

Veerbeek had 12 rebounds while Gustafson had 10.

The two instantly clicked when Veerbeek arrived to Sioux Center after spending a couple of seasons at Nebraska.

When Veerbeek played with Gustafson, she could tell it was going to be a lot of fun playing with her.

It did take some time for the two forwards to learn about each other, and the two are still learning about one another, according to Veerbeek.

“It gets more and more fun each time when we’re playing with each other,” Veerbeek said. “We’re starting to see our movements and see each other. Through the course of last year and even this year, it’s working out really well.

“We’re similar players, but also different,” Veerbeek said. “I can take it out more and she dominates in the paint and driving in. Having two people that can do different things with a height advantage is hard to stop.”

On the season, Veerbeek is averaging 18.0 ppg as a 49 percent shooter, while Gustafson has averaged 12.3 ppg, making 52 percent of her attempts.

Veerbeek has played in all 35 games while Gustafson has played in 33.

“They pass the ball really well, and the high-low action that we missed (Friday) will hopefully be there (Saturday),” Harmsen said. “What these guys do so well is they draw attention and then Bailey (Beckman) can stand out there and hit 3s. You get the inside-out game going, and it makes us tough to guard.”

Beckman hit a 3-pointer in Friday’s win, adding her total to a team-best 60.

Zamroz returns to The Master’s

When The Master’s coach Lisa Zamroz was a freshman, she came to Sioux City to play for the Mustangs in the national tournament.

“I remember those jitters like it was yesterday,” Zamroz said. “The competition, the fun, the memories, and it was a really fun time in my life.”

She averaged 8.9 ppg that season and got some experience at the national level.

She then transferred to Oklahoma Christian, where she eventually became an assistant coach here.

Zamroz spent a few years in her home state of Oklahoma before returning to The Master’s in 2019.

Zamroz was an assistant coach up until last season, as coach Dan Waldeck decided to resign as basketball coach.

She applied for the head coaching job, even though she had not been a head coach anywhere else.

The Master’s administration didn’t see that as a problem, giving Zamroz the reins to the Mustangs’ women’s basketball program.

The Mustangs started out 22-0 and went into Saturday’s game against the Defenders at 32-3 after a 67-61 win over Indiana Wesleyan.

“I wouldn’t want to do it with any other university,” Zamroz said. “I’m thankful for Master’s and this unwavering stance to stand for Christ and for scripture. It’s an honor to represent the Lord to the best of our abilities. These players have taken me on a journey. I walked into a lot of talent.”

Thomas More wins late

It didn’t take too long for Thomas More junior Zoie Barth to recover from her knee injury.

She suffered a knee injury here in last year’s tournament in a win over Morningside, but fast forward about a year later, she made a big layup in the final minute that helped her team earn a 60-58 win over Rocky Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

Barth got the ball and drove down the right-hand lane line, and beat a couple of Rocky defenders to the rim and hit a layup.

According to coach Jeff Hans, Barth came back before Thanksgiving. He was surprised at how quickly she came back, despite having a couple of set backs.

The Saints kept her limited until about finals week in December.

“It says a lot about her to be back here and playing the way she is,” Hans said. “She made that big shot at the end and a lot of credit to all the hard work she put in rehabbing and being back here playing pretty much all season.

Barth wasn’t the only one to make a play in the final minute.

On the final play of the game, 5-foot-8 junior guard Summer Secrist blocked N’dea Flye’s shot to secure the win. It was her only block of the game.

“We made a lot of big plays down the stretch,” Hans said. “We were going to switch everything, and Summer did a good job of stopping her and forced her to take that contested block. Summer is the most athletic player we have right now, for sure.”

Alexah Chrisman led the Saints with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.