Nebraska men upset No. 23 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The University of Nebraska men's basketball team upset No. 23 Ohio State on Tuesday, as the Cornhusker took down the Buckeyes, 78-70. 

Bryce McGowens was the leading force for the Nebraska offense, with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, with eight free throws. Two other Nebraska players also scored in double digits, in CJ Wilcher and Alonzo Verge, Jr., who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. 

EJ Liddell had 27 points for Ohio State, but the Cornhuskers out shot the Buckeyes in the game, 49.1 percent to 38.6. 

The Cornhuskers took a 43-39 halftime lead over the Buckeyes, and then clinched the win by outscoring Ohio State in the second half, 35-31. The win was just the third conference win of the season for Nebraska, which is now 9-21 overall, and 3-16 in Big Ten play. 

Ohio State fell to 18-9, and 11-7 in conference play. 

Nebraska will play its regular season finale on Sunday, at Wisconsin. 

