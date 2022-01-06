No. 11 Iowa State overcomes shooting struggles to beat No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington rose up through contact, eyes on the rim.

The No. 11 Cyclones trailed 25th-ranked Texas Tech 42-40 with 1:52 remaining late Wednesday — and the outcome largely hinged on the result of Brockington’s decisive flick of the wrist.

The result? A swish and a foul.

Brockington completed the four-point play and ISU (13-1, 1-1 Big 12) managed to hold off the depleted Red Raiders, 51-47, before a crowd of 11,699 at Hilton Coliseum.

“They turned it into a rock fight,” Brockington said of Texas Tech, which was missing its two leading scorers and dressed just seven scholarship players. “We’ve seen them have games like that before. We've seen how they like to pressure; how do you like to try to make teams uncomfortable and rushed. So we’ve got to do better of just playing at our pace on offense, but that’s a good team. That's a good defense. So we just had to figure that one out.”

The Cyclones simply persevered to notch their first win against a Big 12 opponent since a 65-59 triumph over TCU on Feb. 25, 2020, at Hilton Coliseum.

ISU had lost 24 consecutive games against conference foes — including back-to-back first round Big 12 Tournament exits, but that discouraging distinction is now a thing of the past. The Cyclones’ future is both bright and turbulent, with road trips to Oklahoma on Saturday and No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday looming before a Jan. 15 home date with 14th-ranked Texas.

“I’m proud of our guys,” ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “It’s tough to win games in this league. It’s the best league in America. We’re gonna just try to find ways every night out to be a tough, scrappy team that can come away with whatever equation we need to win that game.”

Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds, narrowly missing his seventh double-double of the season and his career.

Aljaz Kunc added 13 points off the bench and Gabe Kalscheur scored nine — including two free throws that gave ISU a two-possession lead, at 46-42, with 1:22 remaining.

“We held them to 47 points,” said Kunc, who scored all seven of his second-half points at the free throw line. “I feel like for a conference game that’s pretty good. We forced a lot of turnovers, so we’ve just got to keep improving on both ends, but I feel like we are going to win games with defense, not offense.”

The Cyclones led 30-19 at halftime and seemed to be in control against the Red Raiders, who saw a five-game winning streak in the series snapped.

But ISU didn’t score a point in the second half until Caleb Grill drained two free throws with 12:37 remaining.

The Cyclones led 32-26 at the time, but Texas Tech would continue to chip away, finally taking its first lead, at 42-40, with 2:18 left.

Cue Brockington, who has firmly established his role as chief shotmaker for ISU — even as clean looks often remain elusive.

“My teammates and coaches really just give me the ultimate confidence,” the former Penn State and St. Bonaventure player said. “No matter how the game's going, I just always have the confidence to go out there and know that I can make a big play, a big shot for us, or a big stop. So I really credit them for giving me that confidence.”

