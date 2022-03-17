No. 12 Richmond sends No. 5 Iowa home early in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Iowa felt the sting of a Spider bite Friday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Four days after cutting down nets as the Big Ten tournament champions, Richmond handed the Hawkeyes a season-ending 67-63 setback at the KeyBank Center.

The loss by fifth-seeded Iowa to the 12th-seeded Spiders was the Hawkeyes’ first to a lower seed in the first round of NCAA play since a buzzer-beating loss to Northwestern State as a three seed in 2006.

This defeat was much different.

A veteran Richmond team wrestled the lead away from Iowa with 14-and-a-half minutes remaining and never gave it back.

“The shots just weren’t dropping,’’ Iowa all-American Keegan Murray said.

The Hawkeyes struggled inside and out, shooting under 37 percent for just the fourth time during a 26-10 season.

Richmond clogged things up inside and watched Iowa endure a 6-of-29 game on the looks it was getting from 3-point range.

“That’s really uncharacteristic of us. I feel like we had a lot of open looks that we usually make, especially in the first half,’’ Murray said.

A 1-for-13 start from the behind the arc over the first 20 minutes set an ominous tone and left the Hawkeyes in a 29-28 halftime hole.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery felt the Hawkeyes were getting decent looks.

“We had a couple fall out early, and then we settled a little bit, probably shot too many,’’ McCaffery said. “I don’t remember too many really bad ones, maybe a couple near the end of the shot clock.’’

The Hawkeyes found a rhythm early in the second half, going on a run of 11 answered points sparked by back-to-back 3-point baskets by Patrick McCaffery.

A third basket by Patrick McCaffery, part of an 18-point effort, put Iowa in front 39-34 with 16 minutes, 23 seconds remaining, but Richmond answered with an 11-0 run of its own.

Coming out of a timeout, the Spiders scored on a drive by Grant Golden to take a 40-39 lead with 14:28 to play and by the time Jacob Gilyard buried one of his four 3-point baskets with 11:49 left, Richmond was in control 45-39.

“We deserved to be here, but we knew that wasn’t enough. You have to go out there and make your luck and we did that today,’’ said Gilyard, who led all scorers with a 24-point game.

That included another 3-pointer he hit with 6:09 remaining to give Richmond a 54-46 advantage.

Iowa would trim the Spiders’ lead to 58-57 on a three-point play by Keegan Murray with 2:02 left and would later miss a chance to tie the game at 60 when a 3-point try from the right wing came up woefully short.

Fran McCaffery declined to discuss whether he felt their was contact on the play – saying he had not seen a replay and was too far away to tell – but he did recall Kris Murray’s reaction.

“I think it was pretty dramatic. It was upsetting for him. He is a pretty good shooter and he typically is not going to shoot and miss by that much many times in that situation,’’ McCaffery said.

Nathan Cayo hit a free throw to complete a three-point play on the ensuing possession and that 63-57 deficit was enough to deny the Hawkeyes’ hopes for a comeback in the final 30 seconds.

“They did everything great tonight,’’ Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. “They were locked in and they are playing great basketball right now.’’

For the Spiders, that started with maintaining a patient pace and limiting the effectiveness of Keegan Murray. Richmond rotated Tyler Burton and Gustavson on the Hawkeye forward.

The sophomore finished with a team-high 21 points but nine came during the final three minutes of the game.

“At the end of the day we had to guard and make it tough for them,’’ Gilyard said. “I think we did a really good job as a team on them and we believed it would be tough for them to guard us.’’

Murray was the only Hawkeye to shoot better than 50 percent from the field in the struggle-filled season finale.

Fran McCaffery felt his team brought energy and effort into the game in an outing when execution was far from perfect.

“We were not playing as well as we normally would. We have shots that weren’t going in. We had guys that have been playing extremely well that were just a little bit off, but they just stayed the course,’’ McCaffery said.

“I’m really proud of that. … In this situation, that’s all you can ever ask out of guys, just keep battling, keep trying to make plays. … Play to the last second. I thought we did a good job of that.’’

