No. 2 Texas A&M avoids historic upset 84-80 over No. 15 Troy

Texas A&M's Destiny Pitts made four free throws over the final 6 seconds. The last two came after she appeared to dribble the ball into the backcourt on an inbounds pass, but game officials determined she didn't have possession of the ball yet when it crossed the line.

“I knew that if we put them on the free-throw line in the fourth quarter that it was going to be hard to beat them. It just seemed like we kept getting called foul after foul after foul,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said.

Aaliyah Wilson's layup with 1:12 to play gave Texas A&M a 79-77 lead that held up with Pitts at the line. Her poise proved critical when the Aggies fouled Troy's Janiah Sandifer on a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and she made two free throws. Pitts made two more foul shots with 2.6 seconds left for the final margin.

Nixon did everything for the Aggies down the stretch. Her scoring burst came after Troy had taken a 71-69 lead. She also snagged a rebound on a late 3-pointer and covered a loose ball that led to Pitts' first pair of free throws.

Nixon finished with 21 points. Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (24-2).

Alexus Dye scored 26 for Troy (22-6), but fouled out with 31 seconds to play. Felmas Koranga had 20 points.