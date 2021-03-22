Not rusty: Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16

Nerves? Rusty? Nope.

The Ducks went on the attack from Richardson's opening layup and used quick ball movement to set up open looks throughout the first half.

Oregon hit seven 3s — two by Figueroa late — made 22 of 37 shots and used a 10-0 run to lead 56-46 at halftime despite having three players in foul trouble.

“The shots were falling, the energy was going,” Altman said. “Our guys were making plays for each other and we were getting a lot of good looks because the ball was moving.”

The biggest problem was stopping Iowa's best player.

Garza had 12 points in the first seven minutes, even with Oregon shading a defender toward him in the post, and 20 by halftime. He shook off the smaller Ducks bouncing off him as he hit 8 of 10 shots and the lone 3 he attempted.

The Ducks kept soaring on offense and swarmed Garza with double teams in the second half, stretching the lead to 76-57 to all but put it out of reach.

“It’s a hard team to cover in so many different ways,” McCaffery said. “We tried man, zone, press with moderate success — not enough.”

BIG PICTURE