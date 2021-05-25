Seth Tuttle joins UNI basketball staff

Tuttle joined Jacobson’s staff as a graduate assistant for two seasons before taking on a role as video coordinator last year.

“It means a lot just to be able to have the trust from Coach Jake and the staff,” Tuttle said. “The tight-knit group that we have, I felt it as a player, and even when I was over in Europe playing.

“It’s just a family environment and something I’ve always looked forward to being able to be a part of. It all happened a little faster than I originally thought, which is great news for me and my family. We’re all really excited and it’s a big honor.”

Jacobson said his staff will not have anyone working under the associate head coach title this season. Longtime assistants P.J. Hogan and Erik Crawford will take on an elevated role within recruiting – an area that will be new territory for Tuttle.

The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to be lifted on June 1 and Tuttle is eager to hit the road.