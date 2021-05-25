Seth Tuttle joins UNI basketball staff

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Head coach Ben Jacobson has opted to keep one of the University of Northern Iowa basketball program’s all-time greats on his staff.
Former all-American Seth Tuttle has been tabbed for an elevated role as an assistant coach, filling a vacancy created when associate head coach Kyle Green took a job on Iowa State’s staff this spring.
Tuttle worked as a graduate manager and then video coordinator the past three seasons following a professional basketball career in Europe.
Player development – in particular training posts – recruiting and working players with regards to their academic responsibilities will be the three key job duties for Tuttle in this new role.
Jacobson points out what Tuttle has demonstrated as a teammate, leader and personality within the program makes him a valuable fit.
“He’s got a ton of pride in our program,” Jacobson said. “He’s got a tremendous background with us as a player and having coached for us for the past three years in two different roles.”
Tuttle finished his collegiate basketball career at UNI fourth in scoring, and among the top 10 in field goal percentage, free throws made and blocked shots while starting all 136 games on the schedule from 2011-15. He signed with the Miami Heat for the 2015 NBA Summer League and then went on to play three seasons professionally in Germany and Belgium.
Tuttle joined Jacobson’s staff as a graduate assistant for two seasons before taking on a role as video coordinator last year.
“It means a lot just to be able to have the trust from Coach Jake and the staff,” Tuttle said. “The tight-knit group that we have, I felt it as a player, and even when I was over in Europe playing.
“It’s just a family environment and something I’ve always looked forward to being able to be a part of. It all happened a little faster than I originally thought, which is great news for me and my family. We’re all really excited and it’s a big honor.”
Jacobson said his staff will not have anyone working under the associate head coach title this season. Longtime assistants P.J. Hogan and Erik Crawford will take on an elevated role within recruiting – an area that will be new territory for Tuttle.
The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to be lifted on June 1 and Tuttle is eager to hit the road.
“Recruiting is a pretty big gap to fill with KG (Green) and how connected he was in the area and really all of the Midwest,” Tuttle said. “He was knew a lot of people and he was great at recruiting because of it. When you’re new into this game, I don’t have all the connections that he’s gained over the years.
“I’m just trying to play catch-up at the moment. That’s probably going to be my biggest challenge is just meeting people, networking and then building those relationships. It’s something that I’m really looking forward to doing. I feel like recruiting is going to be something I really have a good time with.”
On the court and in the film room, Tuttle doesn’t anticipate as steep of learning curve. He worked alongside Crawford to implement the Flow offense that the Panthers have used over the past three seasons. During the second year of Flow with a veteran roster in the 2019-20 season, UNI held a team offensive efficiency rating of 1.079 points per possession that ranked 17th nationally.