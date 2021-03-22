Shackelford, Alabama roll past Maryland and into Sweet 16

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"We didn’t come out the first game with as much defensive intensity as we needed to this game," Shackelford said. "I feel like we kind of changed that. It was a big emphasis coming in. When we run off stops, our 3-ball usually falls more.”

Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and Eric Ayala had 13 for Maryland (17-14), which was seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015 and 15th overall. The Terps' loss left Michigan as the only Big Ten team to survive the opening weekend after the conference earned nine NCAA bids.

“Not the way we wanted to go out, obviously,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “We started well, were up 12-4 and the game got away from us. Alabama was terrific. They haven’t been shooting it that well lately, but they shot it well today. We’re a good defensive team, but we were a step slow and could never get caught up.”

John Petty Jr. broke out of a slump to score 20 points with 4 3s for the Crimson Tide, and reserve Jahvon Quinerly added 14 points.

Alabama made just 5 of 16 from deep in a first-round win over 15th-seeded Iona. The Crimson Tide already had eight 3s by halftime against Maryland to lead 46-38. The advantage quickly surged past 20 points as Alabama made five in a row from long range.