Sierra Mitchell becomes Morningside's all-time leading scorer

SIOUX CITY– History came from all directions on Saturday at Allee Gymnasium, as a pair of Morningside women’s basketball players had performances they won’t ever forget.

Thanks to a career-best afternoon from sophomore Alexis Spier, and a history-making day from fifth-year senior Sierra Mitchell, the Mustangs crushed GPAC-rival Doane by a score of 101-69.

Mitchell hit her first 3-pointer of the day early in the second quarter, which made the fifth-year senior the all-time leading scorer for Morningside, pushing her past 1987 Morningside grad Amy Wilhelm on the program’s all-time list.

It was a special moment for Mitchell, who has been a lineup mainstay for the Mustangs since she joined the program for the 2017-2018 season.

“If I’m being honest, I was trying my hardest not to smile, because we were still playing,” Mitchell said. “But once I came out, Jamie (Sale) and Jill (Bodammer) hugged me and, I don’t know, I almost kind of teared up because all the hard work that I’ve put in since I was a little kind just kind of paid off. It was pretty cool.”

While Mitchell’s accomplishment was the game’s headline, Spier had a historic day of her own.

It wasn’t necessarily the plan for Spier to light the world on fire, but with junior starting point guard McKenna Sims out sick, Morningside coach Jamie Sale turned to Spier to fill the void.

Spier, who came into the game averaging 6.2 points per game, filled that void just fine.

Spier’s name echoed throughout the rafters in the first half. She scored 27 points in the first half on 11-of-12 shooting, with five 3-pointers.

The crowd cheered loudly as Spier continued to make shot after shot. For a player who had never scored more than 14 points in a game before Saturday, the love in the gym meant a lot.

“It’s awesome,” Spier said. “It’s not just the crowd, it’s my teammates too. It just makes it so much more fun when everyone is high-fiving each other, and everyone is telling you good job. It’s so much fun playing with those girls. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Spier’s breakout and Mitchell’s brush with history were the main highlights in a dominant first half for the Mustangs. Morningside shot 67.6 percent from the field in the early part of the game, and made 10-of-15 from 3-point territory to go into halftime with a 61-34 advantage.

Spier drained another 3-pointer in the opening moments of the second half to give her 30 points on the day, and the Mustangs continued their hot shooting. The Mustangs outscored the Tigers in the second half, 42-35, to secure a dominating win.

Spier scored six more points in the second half on a pair of 3-pointers. She wound up with 33 points on the day, while Mitchell was second on the team with 19.

Sale admitted that he didn’t expect Spier to dominate to quite the extent that she did, but he still expected a solid performance out of the sophomore.

“I didn’t know she’d have 33, but I knew she’d step up,” Sale said. “To be honest, in practice we have a hard time guarding her anyway, so I knew at some point she was going to breakout. This was just kind of her breakout game, and I expect that she is going to continue to play well.”

With 2:27 left in the game, Olivia Boudreau nailed a 3-pointer to push the Mustangs past the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

“We probably had some other games when we could’ve gotten 100, but we just couldn’t get there,” Sale said. “I’m just happy to see us move the ball really well. We had 32 assists, which is pretty incredible, and while we were scoring all those points, we were very unselfish. That is what I like most about this team is they are a very unselfish group.”

As a team, the Mustangs shot 54.8 percent from the field, and 50 percent from 3-point territory.

For Doane, Mak Hatcliff scored a team-high 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting.

After the game, Sale and Mitchell stood together at center court, as the program honored Mitchell’s historic accomplishment. She scored 19 points on the afternoon, along with seven assists.

For Sale, Mitchell’s accomplishment spoke to the tremendous impact she has had on the Morningside program, and he was thrilled she got the chance to set the record after deciding to come back for her fifth and final season.

Mitchell now has 2,348 points in her career.

“Obviously when you have a first team All-American that decides to come back for another year, you are thrilled with it,” Sale said. “We wouldn’t be the same without her. She has been having a great year, and I’m sure that down the stretch here she is going to play the best she ever has. It’s been awesome to have her, and I wish I could have her for 20 years, but apparently they only let me have her for five.

“These five years have just been great.”

The victory improved Morningside to 15-3 overall, and 11-1 in GPAC play.

The Mustangs will play their next game on Wednesday, at Concordia (Neb.).

