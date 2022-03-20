 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

South Dakota beats No. 2 Baylor to advance to Sweet 16

  • 0
NCAA South Dakota Mississippi Basketball

South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) reacts to hitting a 3-pointer as Mississippi forward Snudda Collins (5) runs up court during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Waco, Texas.

 LM Otero, Associated Press

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is headed to Wichita. 

The Coyotes, the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Wichita region, upset the second-seeded Baylor Bears in a true road game, 61-47, on Sunday afternoon in Waco, Texas. 

It is the first time the Coyotes have made the Sweet 16.

The Coyotes jumped out to an 11-0 lead, and never trailed in the game. 

Much like in Friday's game, senior Hannah Sjerven started the run with a 3-pointer. 

Chloe Lamb followed that up with a 3-pointer, then Sjerven and Lamb each scored shots inside the 3-point arc that allowed USD to get to an 11-0 lead. 

The Coyotes' largest lead was 16 points in the third quarter. 

Sjerven led the Coyotes with 16 points, while Lamb had 15 points. Liv Korngable had 11 points. 

The Coyotes were 8-for-16 from 3-point rang

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dordt defeats Campbellsville NAIA basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News