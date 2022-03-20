South Dakota beats No. 2 Baylor to advance to Sweet 16

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is headed to Wichita.

The Coyotes, the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Wichita region, upset the second-seeded Baylor Bears in a true road game, 61-47, on Sunday afternoon in Waco, Texas.

It is the first time the Coyotes have made the Sweet 16.

The Coyotes jumped out to an 11-0 lead, and never trailed in the game.

Much like in Friday's game, senior Hannah Sjerven started the run with a 3-pointer.

Chloe Lamb followed that up with a 3-pointer, then Sjerven and Lamb each scored shots inside the 3-point arc that allowed USD to get to an 11-0 lead.

The Coyotes' largest lead was 16 points in the third quarter.

Sjerven led the Coyotes with 16 points, while Lamb had 15 points. Liv Korngable had 11 points.

The Coyotes were 8-for-16 from 3-point rang

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.