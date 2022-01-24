South Dakota men eke out win over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill.-- The University of South Dakota men's basketball team narrowly defeated Western Illinois on Monday night, by a score of 75-72.

The Coyotes went into halftime with a 40-36 lead, only to be outscored in the second half, 36-35. But the USD lead held, and the Coyotes improved to 12-7 on the season.

Five USD players scored in double figures, led by Tasos Kamateros with 17 points, followed closely by Mason Archmbault, with 15 and Boogie Anderson, with 14.

The other two double-figures scorers were Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Hunter Goodrick, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Kamateros finished with a double-double, after also collecting 10 rebounds.

Western Illinois was led in scoring by Luka Barisic with 18 points and Trenton Massner with 17, while Colton Sandage and Tamell Pearson scored 15 and 10 points, respectively. Sandage also led the Leathernecks with eight rebounds on the day.

USD is now 5-3 in Summit League play, while Western Illinois fell to 12-8 on the season, 3-5 in conference play.

South Dakota's next game in scheduled for Thursday at home, against North Dakota State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0