South Dakota men's basketball gets two games back

South Dakota will play at North Dakota in Grand Forks at 7 p.m. Monday, and will play at North Dakota State in Fargo on Jan. 31 at a time yet to be announced. Monday’s game at North Dakota will be broadcast by Midco Sports.

The Summit League will attempt to reschedule all games that have been previously cancelled and any future postponements due to COVID-19 protocols. Rescheduling will be done based upon an agreed set of guidelines, including prioritizing the rescheduled games in the order they were lost. The rescheduled games will likely take place on Mondays or Tuesdays and the League will also take into consideration travel complexities along with trying to avoid having teams play more than six games during a 12-day stretch among other principles during this process.