South Dakota takes experience to NCAA Tournament against Ole Miss

There’s one thing that the South Dakota women’s basketball team has that its opponent doesn’t have: NCAA Tournament experience.

Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit hopes that experience can pay off on Friday.

The Coyotes are in their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, while the University of Mississippi is in its first Big Dance in 15 years.

The two will play one another in a first-round game at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Waco, Texas, on the Baylor campus. The winner will likely face the Bears on Sunday.

The Rebels have some tournament experience, as they have been in the Women’s NIT five times since 2007.

“The NIT was perfect for us. We were able to get five games in with such a young team. The majority of my team last year was freshmen,” fourth-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “The majority of my team last year also had never had postseason experience. That experience is something we have used to continue on the momentum this whole season.”

USD has been to five NCAA tournaments since Ole Miss made its last appearance.

“Our players understand what they need to and do want to accomplish and we know that it's going to be a toughness battle on both ends of the court,” Plitzuweit said. “So, I think our players are approaching this with an enthusiasm, but also, the right mindset of just getting to work and getting back to work. We have another opportunity to play and we'll do our best to take advantage of that and play to the best of our ability.”

The Rebels think they have the advantage, however, because of their athleticism.

Well, USD played teams like Oklahoma, Texas A&M and No. 1 seed South Carolina before, so the Coyotes aren’t panicking at the idea of playing their third Southeastern Conference team.

“I think there's different components of a lot of different players we've played against and teams we've played against, we can kind of, maybe it's not the whole team is similar, but there are similarities between this player that we played against and the player we're playing in Ole Miss,” Plitzuweit said.

“We look at some of those types of things and make comparisons that way for some of our players, if we haven't seen the whole team in that type of way,” Plitzuweit said. “They certainly have the ability to lock individual players down, they have the ability to help early, get back to players, they think the ability to block a lot of shots, limit offensive opportunities in terms of rebound.”

USD’s defense has its focus on Shakira Austin, the Ole Miss senior and former Maryland transfer who has averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Coyotes senior Hannah Sjerven said her team can rely on those games against those Power 5 schools.

“Continuing to play team defense, that's something we've been doing all year. We faced some good talent inside in South Carolina, in Pitt, in Texas A&M and I think we can take those games and learn from them,” Sjerven said. “And keep preparing for that kind of talent inside.”

The Coyotes just hope to get out on a good start, unlike last year’s one-and-done appearance against Oregon.

The Coyotes committed several turnovers due to Oregon’s length on Monday night, and on top of that, USD went 0-for-21 during the second quarter, and that snowballed to a 67-47 season-ending loss for the Coyotes at the AlamoDome during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Ducks, seeded sixth, held the Coyotes without a field goal for 14 minutes, 44 seconds that stretched from the end of the first quarter to the entirety of the second quarter.

If that happens again, the Coyotes said they can use that experience to rally around each other.

“I think just staying together, throughout the game, someone's going to go on a run, there'll be a lull, something's going to break down, but staying together and maintaining confidence and communication is usually what helps us out and brings us together,” USD senior Liv Korngable said.

The Coyotes arrived in Waco on Wednesday, and the experience has been much different than last year.

All teams were sent to San Antonio to keep COVID-19 at bay and players and coaches were not allowed to see each other unless it was for a practice or for a game.

Even in the few hours the Coyotes have been in Texas, the experience has been a lot more enjoyable.

“It was a very different experience last year. Absolutely, you know, you were able to get there, but weren't able to spend time together and that's a huge part of the fun, the memories that you make, you're not typically making memories hanging out by yourself,” Plitzuweit said. “That's what last year was about. Outside of your practice time, and you know, or your game time, so this has been, certainly, a much better experience in that regard for our young ladies. There's a togetherness piece, there's a bonding piece that takes place during it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.