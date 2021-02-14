South Dakota women's basketball controls North Dakota, USD men lose for second time in conference

South Dakota scored 21 points off 21 Fighting Hawk turnovers in the contest.

The Coyotes shot 47.1 percent (24-of-51) from the field. North Dakota made just 32.1 percent (18-of-56) from the floor, but pulled down 16 offensive rebounds for 10 second-chance points.

The Coyotes are 37-0 under coach Dawn Plitzuweit when holding opponents under 50 points in a game.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NORTH DAKOTA 85, USD 81: A.J. Plitzuweit led the way for the Yotes once again eclipsing the 30-point plateau for the third time this season with 34 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field. The Vermillion, South Dakota, native scored all but three of his 34 points in the second half. Stanley Umude recorded 15 points while Kanon Koster and Tasos Kamateros notched 10 each. Koster’s 10 points is a new career high in a Coyote uniform.

Leading the way for UND on senior night was the lone senior Bentiu Panoam with 22 points on 6-of-8 from the field. Filip Rebraca (17), Mitchell Sueker (15) and Caleb Nero (13) rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Hawks.