South Dakota women's basketball controls North Dakota, USD men lose for second time in conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven notched her sixth double-double of the season to pace the Coyotes in a 64-47 win at North Dakota inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Sunday.
South Dakota (12-5) wrapped up its eight-game conference road stretch on Sunday and moved to 8-2 in the Summit.
Sjerven scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked three shots and stole the ball twice. It was her sixth double-double of the season and fifth 20-point game.
Joining Sjerven in double-figures was senior guard Chloe Lamb with 13 points and freshman guard Maddie Krull with 11. Lamb set a new career high for steals with six and added six rebounds to her stat line.
Sophomore forward Jeniah Ugofsky added seven points, three rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Liv Korngable finished with six points as her streak of 10-straight games in double-figures ended.
Sunday’s game was senior day for North Dakota (2-17, 2-11 Summit), who honored seniors Mikayla Reinke and Julia Fleecs ahead of their final game inside the Betty. No Fighting Hawk reached double-figures in the game with Jaclyn Jarnot and Juliet Gordon both tallying eight points.
A 16-4 second quarter put the game away for the Coyotes as UND never came within single-digits. It marked the fewest points in a quarter by an opponent this season as the Coyote defense forced nine turnovers and held UND to 2-of-13 from the field during the frame.
South Dakota scored 21 points off 21 Fighting Hawk turnovers in the contest.
The Coyotes shot 47.1 percent (24-of-51) from the field. North Dakota made just 32.1 percent (18-of-56) from the floor, but pulled down 16 offensive rebounds for 10 second-chance points.
The Coyotes are 37-0 under coach Dawn Plitzuweit when holding opponents under 50 points in a game.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NORTH DAKOTA 85, USD 81: A.J. Plitzuweit led the way for the Yotes once again eclipsing the 30-point plateau for the third time this season with 34 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field. The Vermillion, South Dakota, native scored all but three of his 34 points in the second half. Stanley Umude recorded 15 points while Kanon Koster and Tasos Kamateros notched 10 each. Koster’s 10 points is a new career high in a Coyote uniform.
Leading the way for UND on senior night was the lone senior Bentiu Panoam with 22 points on 6-of-8 from the field. Filip Rebraca (17), Mitchell Sueker (15) and Caleb Nero (13) rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Hawks.
The game featured seven lead changes in the first 13 minutes of the game until the Fighting Hawks caught fire from the field once again pushing the lead to as many as 14 in the first half. An Umude jumper in the closing seconds of the first stanza made the score 36-24 in favor of the home team at the intermission.
The Coyotes were able to get the lead down to 47-36 with just over four minutes gone in the second half after a Umude jumper. That’s as close as the Yotes would get for over 14 minutes of game time as UND pushed its lead to the largest of the game at 63-40 with 11:20 left in the game.
Plitzuweit once again refused to go out without a fight recording 31 points in the second half to cut the 23-point deficit down to four points with 44 seconds remaining in the game. But UND would hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the weekend sweep.