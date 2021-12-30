South Dakota women's basketball moves to 3-0 in Summit League play

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team closed 2021 on a high note.

South Dakota limited North Dakota to a 31-percent night from the floor, leading to an 85-46 win for the Coyotes on Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex.

It's the third straight Summit League game where the Coyotes have held their opponent to under 40 percent shooting.

Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit said the Coyotes are wanting to become a great team defensively, which isn't a new concept.

The Coyotes are seeking to become the first team in Summit League history to lead the conference in scoring defense. The Coyotes have averaged less than 60 points per game defensively over the last five seasons.

South Dakota is 89-2 when teams haven't scored 60 points on itself.

"I think our mindset in this group is a team that wants to be a great defensive team," Plitzuweit said. "These players want to do that. It's just a wearing type of thing to have that intensity at all times. That's where it starts from.

"They get upset when they get scored on, and that's a reason why our defense has been so good," Plitzuweit said.

USD led by as many as 20 points just 12 minutes into the game. It led for over 38 minutes in the game.

Every Coyotes player got some game action on Thursday, and the scoring was pretty balanced.

Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Liv Korngable 15 points, including two made 3-pointers.

Freshmen Kyah Watson and Grace Larkins were close to the double-digit mark, as they scored nine and eight, respectively.

Watson made all three 3-point attempts.

For more, see Sunday's edition of The Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.