NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS

Southeastern staves off Morningside's attempt at a comeback

Morningside vs Southeastern NAIA basketball

Morningside's Sierra Mitchell shoots a three-pointer as Southeastern's Raegan Linster defends her during Morningside University vs Southeastern University quarterfinal action in the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship tournament at the Tyson Events Center, Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University women's basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, as No. 1 seed Southeastern defeated the Mustangs 84-79 in a national quarterfinal. 

The Mustangs battled back from a late 16-point deficit and came as close to three points with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left to go in the game. That came from a McKenna Sims jump shot that made the score 79-76. 

Sierra Mitchell scored 27 points in her final game as a Mustangs, hitting seven 3-pointers out of 15 attempts. She was 9-for-18 overall, and broke the all-time 3-point career shooting record in all of college basketball. 

Taylor Rodenburgh also scored 11 points in her final game. 

Sophia Peppers, who is a senior but will return for the 2022-23 season in the fall, had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. 

The Fire had four players who scored in double figures, led by center Angela Perry with 19 points. 

