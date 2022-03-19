Southeastern staves off Morningside's attempt at a comeback

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University women's basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, as No. 1 seed Southeastern defeated the Mustangs 84-79 in a national quarterfinal.

The Mustangs battled back from a late 16-point deficit and came as close to three points with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left to go in the game. That came from a McKenna Sims jump shot that made the score 79-76.

Sierra Mitchell scored 27 points in her final game as a Mustangs, hitting seven 3-pointers out of 15 attempts. She was 9-for-18 overall, and broke the all-time 3-point career shooting record in all of college basketball.

Taylor Rodenburgh also scored 11 points in her final game.

Sophia Peppers, who is a senior but will return for the 2022-23 season in the fall, had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Fire had four players who scored in double figures, led by center Angela Perry with 19 points.

