SPORTS BRIEFS: Alex Van Kalsbeek gets NAIA National Player of the Week

Van Kalsbeek gets national PoW

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — After earning Great Plains Athletic Conference weekly honors earlier Tuesday, sophomore Alex Van Kalsbeek was named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics men's basketball national player of the week for Week 4.

The MOC-Floyd Valley High School grad was nominated for his performances during the week of January 3-9, and was selected out of a pool of conference award winners by the NAIA national office.

He joined the 1,000-point club on Saturday against Hastings, becoming the 49th Raider in program history to join the club. He did so in just 48 games.

He averaged a double-double last week as the Raiders picked up to huge conference wins inside the Bultman Center. In the two games, he averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

In the contest against the Jimmies, he dropped a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in the victory over the No. 12-ranked team in the nation.

Against the Broncos, he tallied 30+ points for the fifth time in his career – scoring 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists.

On the season, the sophomore forward is leading the team averaging 22.4 points per contest, as well as grabbing a team-leading 169 rebounds (8.9 rebounds/game). Averaging 34.4 minutes per game, the phenom has shot an impressive 65.6% from the floor (183-for-279). Nationally, his 22.4 points per game sits ninth in the NAIA.

Veerbeek gets GPAC PoW

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt junior and Western Christian High School grad Ashtyn Veerbeek recorded a pair of double-doubles on back-to-back days as Dordt won its fourth and fifth games in a row.

In a win over Hastings, she grabbed 20 boards to go along with 19 points. It was the second time in her career she's grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a game.

On the week she averaged 21.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game.

She was named a GPAC Player of the Week last season.

Creighton's game called off

OMAHA — The Creighton-Providence men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night in Omaha was postponed due to COVID issues within the Friars' program.

The Big East will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with its COVID policy.

"Tough news as we were fired up to be back in front of the best fans in the nation," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said on Twitter. "I'm hopeful the Friars get healthy soon. Stay safe everyone."

This is already the third Creighton game this season impacted by COVID, all within the last few weeks and all due to issues with Creighton's opponent.

The DePaul game originally scheduled for Dec. 20 was moved to Feb. 17, and the Georgetown game originally scheduled for Dec. 28 was moved to Feb. 14.

