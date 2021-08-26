SPORTS BRIEFS: Briar Cliff promotes Jasmine Stohr to women's basketball associate head coach

BCU promotes Stohr

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff women's basketball head coach Brita Hand announced Wednesday that assistant coach Jasmine Stohr has been elevated to the title of associate head coach.

"Jasmine has worked hard and earned this promotion," Hand said. "She is a great example to the team of what hard work and dedication to a program can do. We are excited for another great year."

Stohr joined the Chargers as an assistant coach in 2020. In her first year with the team, the Chargers posted their best record (17-10) since the 2015-16 season.

"Briar Cliff has been the biggest blessing in my life," said Stohr. "I truly value the opportunity I have been given by Dr. Karstens and Nic Scandrett to work in such a supportive environment that fosters growth of young professionals. I consider myself very fortunate to battle alongside Brita Hand, as I continue to learn from her experiences in the profession. I cannot thank her enough for her trust, faith and friendship exhibited from day one."

Stohr and the Chargers open the regular season at home hosting Dakota State on Oct. 22.

