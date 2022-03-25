The spotlight is on the Creighton women during a Sweet 16 run — and Nebraska natives are at the center of it

The Creighton women’s basketball team stole a lot of the spotlight when it upset eighth-ranked Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

There was a crowd of 14,382 on Sunday in Iowa City, with most of those spectators planning to get one last in-person look this season at NCAA scoring leader Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Hawkeyes.

Clark was also a big part of the draw on TV. The game was selected for the afternoon time slot on ABC, and there were 993,000 viewers.

But unranked Creighton stole the show, winning 64-62.

And now back in Nebraska, the spotlight is on the Creighton women. There are six teams playing NCAA Division I basketball team in the state — the men’s and women’s teams at Creighton, Nebraska and Omaha — and the Bluejay women are the lone team still playing.

Creighton takes on Iowa State in an NCAA Sweet 16 game at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game is on ESPN2.

This is the Bluejays’ first-ever trip to the Sweet 16. Creighton has made the NCAA Tournament eight times since 1992, but had never before made it to the second weekend of the tournament.

“It’s huge for our program,” said Creighton’s Morgan Maly, a sophomore guard from Crete. “We’ve been to the tournament a few times, but to never get past that second round before, it shows how special our team is."

In women’s basketball, the top 16 overall seeds get to host the first week of the tournament, which is why Creighton had to beat Iowa on its home court to advance.

And beating one of the best teams Iowa has had, at Iowa, will be a big part of the memory of what happened.

“I think that makes it so much sweeter,” Maly said. “It obviously would have been cool to have it even at a neutral site or (in Omaha), but to do it in front of 15,000 people, and also have it nationally televised, that was really cool. And I’m proud of our group for staying together in that environment. It wasn’t easy, and I’m proud of our composure, and how we handled everything.”

The Jays won with Lauren Jensen’s three-pointer with 12 seconds left.

After that, Maly was right there for one of the biggest plays of the game. Iowa had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. A hook shot near the basket by Monika Czinano hung on the rim but didn’t go down.

Creighton did it.

“That last timeout, (Creighton coach Jim Flanery) told me they’re probably going to lob it in there to her,” said Maly, who had had eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds. “I was just sitting in there and tried to push her out as early as I could. I did everything I could, and when she shot it I turned around and I hoped to God it didn’t go in. That’s really all I could to do.”

Creighton is just the fourth No. 10 seed to reach the NCAA Sweet 16, and the first since 2017.

Iowa was the favored to win, but Creighton’s players thought they could hang with the Hawkeyes. Before each season Creighton and Iowa play a scrimmage.

“Our preseason scrimmage against them, it was a really close game, and I think we were unsatisfied with that result,” Maly said. “So at least personally when I saw the bracket come out I was really excited because I think everyone on our side knew that we could pull off that game.”

Maly is one of four players from Nebraska on the team. Starting forward Payton Brotzski grew up in a lake community near Papillion and attended Platteview. Reserve guard Chloe Dworak is a Lincoln Christian graduate, and Jayme Horan is a Millard South graduate.

The entire roster is players from six states in the region — Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, South Dakota and Colorado.

After Sunday’s win, the team made the 3½ hour drive back to Omaha, and waiting for the players on campus were many supporters.

“To get off the bus to cameras, and fans and cheering, that was super-special,” said Brotzki, who led scored 11 points in the first half to get the Jays out to a lead.

Brotzki has since watched the ABC broadcast of the game.

“I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that before,” she said. “To see our little square of blue Creighton fans amidst all of the screaming Iowa fans, that was really special. My family was in the front row. Their support is insane to me. They had literally the whole front row taken up. That was cool to watch the broadcast and see their reactions.”

The Bluejays haven’t avoided the spotlight this week. Flanery did interviews with most of the sports radio programs in Omaha, and also in his hometown of Guthrie Center, Iowa., population 1,600. The players did interviews in Omaha, and then again in Greensboro on Thursday.

Now the Bluejays will try to knock off another top team in No. 10 Iowa State.

“I’m excited to play another Midwest team,” said Brotzki, who played club basketball against both Clark and Iowa State star Ashley Joens. “I think that’s special for girls basketball.”

