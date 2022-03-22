 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story
NAIA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Thomas More wins NAIA women's basketball championship

  • 0
Dordt vs Thomas More NAIA basketball

Thomas More University fans cheer as their team scores against Dordt University during the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center, Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, March 22, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women’s basketball team simply ran out of gas.

Thomas More set the tone right away in Tuesday’s NAIA women’s basketball championship game, and defeated the Defenders 77-65.

The Saints (32-4) led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter. They made eight of 16 shots while their defense limited Dordt to a 28 percent clip.

PHOTOS: NAIA Women's Basketball Championship with Dordt vs Thomas More

+15 
+15 
Dordt vs Thomas More NAIA basketball
+15 
+15 
Dordt vs Thomas More NAIA basketball
+15 
+15 
Dordt vs Thomas More NAIA basketball
+15 
+15 
Dordt vs Thomas More NAIA basketball
+15 
+15 
Dordt vs Thomas More NAIA basketball

The Defenders didn’t score in the final 5 minutes, 6 seconds of the quarter.

Karly Gustafson ended the drought early in the second quarter, as she made a free throw at the 9:02 mark.

Thomas More then went on an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter. The Defenders missed three straight shots in that span.

The Saints led 40-15 at the half.

Dordt shot better in the third quarter, going 6-for-19. It scored 15 points during the period.

Gustafson and Unity Chrisitan High School grad Janie Schoonhoven each scored four points in the quarter. Bailey Beckman also made a 3-pointer.

People are also reading…

The fourth quarter started with Gustafson and Ashtyn Veerbeek making each of the first three shot attempts for the Defenders.

That started a 21-9 run throughout the first 6:39 of the quarter.

Hayden Heimensen made two straight 3-pointers and that drew the loudest cheer of the night from a well-attended Dordt crowd.

Overall, the Defenders were 24-for-62 for 39 percent. From 3-point range, Dordt was 7-for-15. Six of those came during the fourth quarter.

Gustafson led the Defenders with 23 points and had eight rebounds.

Verbeek and Heimensen each scored 14 points.

Alexah Chrisman led the Saints with 16 points.

Morningside's Sierra Mitchell made second team of the All-Tournament team, which was announced after the game. Gustafson and Veerbeek were named on the All-Tournament first team. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lack of whistles bothers Bluder

Lack of whistles bothers Bluder

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team had ample opportunities to win Sunday’s second round NCAA tournament game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News