Thomas More wins NAIA women's basketball championship

SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women’s basketball team simply ran out of gas.
Thomas More set the tone right away in Tuesday’s NAIA women’s basketball championship game, and defeated the Defenders 77-65.
The Saints (32-4) led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter. They made eight of 16 shots while their defense limited Dordt to a 28 percent clip.
The Defenders didn’t score in the final 5 minutes, 6 seconds of the quarter.
Karly Gustafson ended the drought early in the second quarter, as she made a free throw at the 9:02 mark.
Thomas More then went on an 11-0 run in the middle of the second quarter. The Defenders missed three straight shots in that span.
The Saints led 40-15 at the half.
Dordt shot better in the third quarter, going 6-for-19. It scored 15 points during the period.
Gustafson and Unity Chrisitan High School grad Janie Schoonhoven each scored four points in the quarter. Bailey Beckman also made a 3-pointer.
The fourth quarter started with Gustafson and Ashtyn Veerbeek making each of the first three shot attempts for the Defenders.
That started a 21-9 run throughout the first 6:39 of the quarter.
Hayden Heimensen made two straight 3-pointers and that drew the loudest cheer of the night from a well-attended Dordt crowd.
Overall, the Defenders were 24-for-62 for 39 percent. From 3-point range, Dordt was 7-for-15. Six of those came during the fourth quarter.
Gustafson led the Defenders with 23 points and had eight rebounds.
Verbeek and Heimensen each scored 14 points.
Alexah Chrisman led the Saints with 16 points.
Morningside's Sierra Mitchell made second team of the All-Tournament team, which was announced after the game. Gustafson and Veerbeek were named on the All-Tournament first team.
