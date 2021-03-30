 Skip to main content
Elite 8 recap: Baylor, Houston head to men's Final Four; UConn, Arizona women advance
spotlight AP

Elite 8 recap: Baylor, Houston head to men's Final Four; UConn, Arizona women advance

Another contender emerged from the mist at the NCAA Tournament — nothing dramatic, mind you, like in the movies, because we already knew No. 1 seed Baylor was very good.

But so was third-seeded Arkansas. Yet the Bears ran the Razorbacks into the ground early and then again when it got close, posting a comfortable 81-72 win that demonstrated they’re much, much better than good and in the mood for bigger game. They won’t have to wait long.

Baylor faces No. 2 Houston, which nearly blew a 17-point lead before shaking off 11th-seeded Oregon State 67-61, come Saturday for a spot in the national championship game. Cougar fans have until then to revel in the memories of Houston’s great “Phi Slamma Jamma” tournament teams of the early 80s, but they could be in for a rude awakening. Read Jim Litke's full column:

Complete roundup of Monday's Elite 8 action:

MEN

WOMEN

***

THE BRACKETS

Men

Download PDF Men's Bracket - March 29

Women

Download PDF Women's Bracket - March 29

***

TUESDAY LOOKAHEAD

All times Eastern

MEN

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 6 USC, 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 11 UCLA, 9:57 p.m. (TBS)

WOMEN

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 6 Texas, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Louisville, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

***

PHOTOS OF THE DAY

Top pics from Monday's action:

Watch Now: Related Video

Best moments from Monday's Elite Eight

