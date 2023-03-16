March Madness is here! Here is what to know, including the favorites and underdogs as well as key games and how to watch the NCAA Tournament. Oh, and how to fill out your brackets ... if you haven't yet.
TOP SEEDS The top four seeds in the tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. Each is in a region, some tougher than others (on paper), and each has had its share of headaches to set up what could be a chaotic tournament. We break them down for you:
The NCAA tournament's top seeds
East Region: Purdue
EAST REGION: The Boilermakers got a No. 1 seed for the fourth time after edging Penn State 67-65 in the Big Ten championship game, but they face potential hurdles in Memphis and surging Duke. Memphis (26-8) is fresh from a big upset of top-ranked Houston and led by Kendric Davis. Duke (26-8) shut down Virginia in a 59-49 ACC title game win.
Purdue center Zach Edey
AP file
South Region: Alabama
SOUTH REGION: Alabama, led by coach Nate Oats in a challenging season, is a No. 1 seed for the first time after sweeping the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles behind league player of the year Brandon Miller, who has armed security on hand after being the subject of threats. They will open the tourney not far from home, in Birmingham, Alabama. Potential hurdles for the Crimson Tide could include Baylor, Arizona. There's an intriguing early matchup between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 12 Charleston, which has 31 wins. Furman is making its first tourney appearance since 1980.
Alabama forward Brandon Miller
AP file
Midwest Region: Houston
MIDWEST REGION: Houston (31-3) got a top seed despite stumbling 75-65 against unranked Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game, minus league player of the year Marcus Sasser (strained groin). They will open against Northern Kentucky (22-12). Potential hurdles could include Penn State, which took Purdue down to the wire in the Big Ten, and SEC Tournament runner-up Texas A&M.
Houston forward Jarace Walker
AP file
West Region: Kansas
WEST REGION: The Jayhawks fell 76-56 to Texas in the Big 12 championship game and they wound up with the top seed in a stacked region. They will open against Howard (22-12), making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1992. Potential hurdles include No. 6 TCU (21-12), which beat Kansas at Allen Field House 83-60 on Jan. 21, and Arkansas (20-13).
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson
AP file
GAMES TO WATCH
NCAA tournament's 'don't-miss' games
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State
No. 7 Texas A&M (25-9) vs. No. 10 Penn State (22-13)., Thursday, 9:55 p.m. ET (TBS). The Aggies, who felt snubbed last season, are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, and the Nittany Lions' drought dated to 2011. Both flirted with league tournament titles and have been hot. Texas A&M went 19-4 after a loss to Wofford and Penn State has won eight of 10.
AP file
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois
No. 8 Arkansas (20-13) vs. No. 9 Illinois (20-12), Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (TBS). The Razorbacks have made back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight. Top prospect and potential top NBA draft pick Nick Smith Jr. (pictured) has only played in 14 games because of knee issues, but has scored 20-plus in half of the team's last six. Illinois won the Big Ten season title before being ousted by Penn State in the first round of the league tournament. Illinois is led by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer, who helped lead Baylor to the 2021 national championship.
AP file
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake
No. 5 Miami (25-7) vs. No. 12 Drake (27-7), Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET (TBS). The game features two conference players of the year, Miami's Isaiah Wong (pictured) in the ACC for the regular-season co-champions, and Drake's Tucker DeVries from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament champs. DeVries is averaging 19 points while Wong leads the team in scoring (16.2 points per game), assists and steals. Drake made the Elite Eight three years running, though it has been a while (1969-71).
AP file
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence
No. 6 Kentucky (21-11) vs. No. 11 Providence (21-11), Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS). Led by last year's AP player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe (pictured), the Wildcats are trying to avoid back-to-back first-round exits after that infamous defeat to Saint Peter's. The Friars, meanwhile, went to the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual champion Kansas. They're led by Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins.
AP file
THE BRACKET
PLAYERS TO WATCH The NCAA Tournament is filled with great players and the AP All-America team is a good place to get familiar with the names. It's also an event where guys you've never heard of — no offense, Drake — can take a star turn. Guard play is always going to be important (see: Baylor, 2021 title winner) and there are some NBA prospects in the mix.
15 players to watch at the NCAA tournament
Zach Edey, Purdue
ZACH EDEY, PURDUE: The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey is a first-team All-America pick. He has commanded the national spotlight all year. The Big Ten player of the year ranks sixth nationally in scoring (22.3), second in rebounding (12.8) and first in double-doubles (26).
AP
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA: Jackson-Davis, a 6-9 fourth-year forward, is Indiana's first first-team All-American selection since Victor Oladipo in 2013. He's averaging 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds while taking a leap with his passing (4.1 assists, up from 1.9 last year).
AP
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
JALEN WILSON, KANSAS: Wilson, a 6-8 fourth-year forward, was a returning complementary starter from last year's NCAA title run. He thrived in an expanded role, becoming Big 12 player of the year and nearly doubling his scoring average (20.1, up from 11.1) to go with 8.4 rebounds.
AP
Brandon Miller, Alabama
BRANDON MILLER, ALABAMA: Miller's off-court situation has been well-documented: Police say he was asked to bring a teammate a gun that was used in a fatal shooting which has resulted in the capital murder case against former teammate Darius Miles and Michael Davis. Miller hasn’t been charged with anything, hasn’t missed any games and has become a star. The 6-foot-9 freshman is the SEC player of the year and has led Alabama to its first No. 1 seed. He averages 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds and is shooting 39.9% (99 of 248) from 3-point range. First-round game: Thursday vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
AP
Jarace Walker, Houston
JARACE WALKER, HOUSTON: Although senior guard Marcus Sasser is Houston’s best player, Walker is the Cougars’ top pro prospect. The 6-8 freshman isn’t particularly polished yet, but he has shown flashes of his enormous potential. He scored at least 21 points four times in an eight-game midseason stretch. NBA teams love his versatility. He should develop into a guy who can defend multiple positions, block shots and shoot the 3-pointer. First-round game: Thursday vs. Northern Kentucky.
AP
Gradey Dick, Kansas
GRADEY DICK, KANSAS: Dick is a 6-8 freshman with guard skills who earned second-team Associated Press All-Big 12 honors. He’s averaging 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds, and shooting 39.9% (79 of 198) from 3-point range. He has shown he can play well against top opponents. Some of his games with at least 20 points came against North Carolina State, Indiana, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas. First-round game: Thursday vs. Howard.
AP
Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
ANTHONY BLACK (pictured) and NICK SMITH JR., ARKANSAS: These freshman teammates are regarded as potential lottery picks, though neither was an Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference selection. Black, who is 6-7, averages 12.8 points and 4.2 assists per game, though he also has 3.2 turnovers per game. He’s regarded as a very good defensive player. Smith, a 6-5 guard, hasn’t gotten much of a chance to showcase the skills that made him the nation’s No. 1 prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Smith has played in just 14 games due to a knee injury but scored at least 24 points in three of Arkansas’ last four regular-season contests. First-round game: Thursday vs. Illinois.
AP
Keyonte George, Baylor
KEYONTE GEORGE, BAYLOR: This 6-4 guard arrived at Baylor as the nation’s No. 9 prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s had an impressive freshman season as a key part of Baylor’s outstanding backcourt. George has averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists while earning second-team Associated Press All-Big 12 honors. First-round game: Friday vs. UC Santa Barbara.
AP
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
CASON WALLACE, KENTUCKY: Rated as the nation’s No. 5 prospect in his high school class according to the 247Sports Composite, Wallace averages 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. The 6-4 guard has done that while dealing with some nagging injuries. Wallace has dealt with an ankle injury lately and has shot only 3 of 26 from 3-point range over his last seven games. First-round game: Friday vs. Providence.
AP
Sincere Carry, Kent State
SINCERE CARRY, KENT STATE: Carry has earned first-team all-Mid American Conference honors and has made the league’s all-defensive team each of the last two seasons. He was named MAC player of the year last season. He has averaged over 17 ½ points each of the last two seasons at Kent State after transferring from Duquesne. The 6-1 guard has scored at least 21 points in four of his last five games. First-round game: Friday vs. Indiana.
AP
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
DREW PEMBER, UNC ASHEVILLE: This Tennessee transfer has emerged as a star in two seasons at UNC Asheville. This year, he became the first player to lead the Big South in scoring (20.4), rebounding (9.2) and blocks (2.3) in one season. Pember leads all Division I players in free throws made (262) and attempted (314). The 6-11 forward averaged 29.7 points and 11.3 rebounds in three Big South Tournament games. First-round game: Thursday vs. UCLA.
AP
Tucker DeVries, Drake
TUCKER DEVRIES, DRAKE: DeVries is the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year after turning down some high-major offers to enroll at Drake. He averages 19 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, and he has shot 38.7% (87 of 225) from 3-point range. He was named the most outstanding player in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
AP
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
MAX ABMAS, ORAL ROBERTS: Abmas already has shown he can make an impact in March. Abmas averaged 26.8 points in the 2021 NCAA Tournament while leading Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16. This season, the 6-foot senior ranks seventh among all Division I players in points per game (22.2) and sixth in 3-pointers per game (3.5). The two-time Summit League player of the year has scored over 22 points per game each of the last three seasons. First-round game: Thursday vs. Duke.
AP
Tucker Richardson, Colgate
TUCKER RICHARDSON, COLGATE: Richardson had a triple-double in the Patriot League Tournament championship game with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Colgate defeated Lafayette, 79-61. The 6-5 guard was named the Patriot League’s overall player of the year and defensive player of the year. He’s the first player in league history to combine 1,600 career points, 700 rebounds and 600 assists. Richardson had 15 points and seven rebounds last year in an NCAA Tournament loss to Wisconsin. First-round game: Thursday vs. Texas.
AP
Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon
RAY HARRISON, GRAND CANYON: Harrison helped Grand Canyon get here by collecting 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Southern Utah in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship game. The 6-4 guard has scored at least 25 points in four of his last six games. Harrison, a Presbyterian transfer, has averaged at least 17 points each of the last three seasons. He has 17.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. First-round game: Friday vs. Gonzaga.
AP
HOW TO WATCH
CBS announcer Jim Nantz.
AP file
Every game of the men's tournament will be aired somewhere, either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms. CBS will have the Final Four semifinals and national title game this year. Fans of Jim Nantz should soak up every moment: It's his final NCAA Tournament.
There are multiple sites listing game times, channel and announcing team, including the NCAA and CBS. The NCAA will again stream games via its March Madness Live option and CBS games will be streamed on Paramount+.
MARCH MADNESS CALENDAR
Selection Sunday set the bracket matchups for the First Four and first- and second-round games that stretch from Florida to California. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).
Where is the Final Four? In Houston, on April 1, with the championship game on April 3. The women's NCAA Tournament will hold its Final Four in Dallas, a four-hour drive up the road from Houston.
Can't get enough March Madness? Well, there is talk about expanding the tournament despite a host of challenges. Enjoy the 68-team version for now!
