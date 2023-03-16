March Madness is here! Here is what to know, including the favorites and underdogs as well as key games and how to watch the NCAA Tournament. Oh, and how to fill out your brackets ... if you haven't yet.

TOP SEEDS

The top four seeds in the tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. Each is in a region, some tougher than others (on paper), and each has had its share of headaches to set up what could be a chaotic tournament. We break them down for you:

The NCAA tournament's top seeds East Region: Purdue South Region: Alabama Midwest Region: Houston West Region: Kansas

***

GAMES TO WATCH

NCAA tournament's 'don't-miss' games No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Illinois No. 5 Miami vs. No. 12 Drake No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

***

THE BRACKET

***

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The NCAA Tournament is filled with great players and the AP All-America team is a good place to get familiar with the names. It's also an event where guys you've never heard of — no offense, Drake — can take a star turn. Guard play is always going to be important (see: Baylor, 2021 title winner) and there are some NBA prospects in the mix.

15 players to watch at the NCAA tournament Zach Edey, Purdue Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Jalen Wilson, Kansas Brandon Miller, Alabama Jarace Walker, Houston Gradey Dick, Kansas Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas Keyonte George, Baylor Cason Wallace, Kentucky Sincere Carry, Kent State Drew Pember, UNC Asheville Tucker DeVries, Drake Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Tucker Richardson, Colgate Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon

***

HOW TO WATCH

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired somewhere, either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms. CBS will have the Final Four semifinals and national title game this year. Fans of Jim Nantz should soak up every moment: It's his final NCAA Tournament.

There are multiple sites listing game times, channel and announcing team, including the NCAA and CBS. The NCAA will again stream games via its March Madness Live option and CBS games will be streamed on Paramount+.

***

MARCH MADNESS CALENDAR

Selection Sunday set the bracket matchups for the First Four and first- and second-round games that stretch from Florida to California. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).

Where is the Final Four? In Houston, on April 1, with the championship game on April 3. The women's NCAA Tournament will hold its Final Four in Dallas, a four-hour drive up the road from Houston.

Can't get enough March Madness? Well, there is talk about expanding the tournament despite a host of challenges. Enjoy the 68-team version for now!