Morningside women beat Saint Xavier to advance to Round of 16

The Morningside women’s basketball team is coming home.
On Saturday afternoon in Wichita, Kansas., the seventh-ranked Mustangs (27-2) clinched a spot in the Round of 16 with a dominant 90-70 win over No. 19 Saint Xavier (17-4) in the second round of the NAIA National tournament.
With the victory, Morningside is just four wins away from clinching its fifth national title in school history.
Despite a tough first half from senior Sierra Mitchell, who scored just a single bucket in the first two quarters, Morningside went into halftime with a 44-37 lead, as junior Taylor Rodenburgh came off the bench to score eight first half points.
The Mustangs shot 49 percent as a team in the first half, while Saint Xavier made 50 percent of its buckets, including five 3-pointers.
“We were sitting on the bench after halftime and said that the good news is, we’re ahead by seven and Sierra’s only scored three points,” coach Jamie Sale said. “We got a lot of contributions from other people and we knew that wouldn’t continue, that she would find ways to score in the second half. And she did.”
In the third quarter, Mitchell finally found her shooting stroke, and the Mustangs surged ahead for good. The Cougars opened the second half with a 6-0 run on pair of 3-pointers to pull within one point, at 44-43, but Morningside responded with a 13-2 scoring run.
Mitchell scored nine points in the quarter, including a pair of 3's.
In the fourth, the Mustangs outscored the Cougars, 19-14, to clinch their 21st consecutive victory.
Rodenburgh finished with a team-high 20 points, while sophomore McKenna Sims wound up with 15. Mitchell scored 16 points in the second half, and ended the game with 19.
Mitchell, who leads the team in scoring this season with 518 total points, said that the key for her in the second half was not rushing her shots in the face of the Cougars’ defensive pressure.
“I know I started out a bit slow, but I knew that I just had to keep shooting if I was going to get any to go in,” Mitchell said. “I felt like I was rushing my shots, just because I knew they were flying around, not wanting me to get any shots up. The second half I just made sure I was more relaxed, stayed more calm, and wasn’t so worried about them up in my face.”
Freshman Chloe Lofstrom had 12 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Rodenburgh pulled in 10 boards to finish with a double-double.
“I’m pretty stoked. It felt good,” Rodenburgh said. “Shots were falling, and we had a good game-plan to the basket, which was wide open. My teammates found me.”
Morningside outscored Saint Xavier in the second half, 46-33, and forced 21 turnovers in the game.
“In the second half we played much better, especially defensively,” Sale said. “We got off our press a little bit and tried to challenge them more in the half-court. It really worked out well, and offensively we really played well together.”
The win secures the Mustangs a spot in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2015, when the team won its fourth national championship. They now have a chance to go for their fifth title in front of their home fans, as the rest of the tournament will be played at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
“It’s awesome to make it there,” Sale said. “We always tell our team to not take it for granted. Even though we’ve been there a lot of times in a row, it’s a hard thing to do. It’s a great accomplishment, and we’re excited to be able to play in front of our home crowd and have a chance to play for the national championship.”
For Sale, the victory was yet another postseason accomplishment in his highly-decorated Mustangs’ career. Sale has over 600 wins in his time leading the Mustangs, and has gotten the team to the NAIA National tournament in 18 consecutive seasons.
At this point, it’s an annual tradition to end the season on the big stage in Sioux City, but after the tournament was cancelled last season due to COVID-19, the Mustangs are eager to get back home and play in front of the home fans.
“We’re excited to play in Sioux City,” Mitchell said. “We’re able to have more fans, our families, and everything there. The past couple years, we’ve lost first round which obviously isn’t what we want. We’re ready for more."
The victory improved Morningside’s season record to 27-2. The Mustangs will will find out their opponent when the tournament schedule is released on Sunday.
The Round of 16 will be played on Thursday, and the national championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.