Morningside women beat Saint Xavier to advance to Round of 16

Freshman Chloe Lofstrom had 12 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Rodenburgh pulled in 10 boards to finish with a double-double.

“I’m pretty stoked. It felt good,” Rodenburgh said. “Shots were falling, and we had a good game-plan to the basket, which was wide open. My teammates found me.”

Morningside outscored Saint Xavier in the second half, 46-33, and forced 21 turnovers in the game.

“In the second half we played much better, especially defensively,” Sale said. “We got off our press a little bit and tried to challenge them more in the half-court. It really worked out well, and offensively we really played well together.”

The win secures the Mustangs a spot in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2015, when the team won its fourth national championship. They now have a chance to go for their fifth title in front of their home fans, as the rest of the tournament will be played at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.