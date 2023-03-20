Here's a recap of Sunday's NCAA basketball tournament action, including the best games of the day, a roundup of all the games, the updated brackets, a photo gallery of top pics and more. Plus, a look ahead to the Sweet 16.

TOP STORIES

Florida Atlantic ends Fairleigh Dickinson's run for Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fairleigh Dickinson came up just a little short this time.

Johnell Davis scored 29 points, Alijah Martin added 14 and Florida Atlantic ended underdog FDU's magical March by outlasting the No. 16 seed 78-70 on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Owls (33-3) needed everything they had to put away the Knights (21-16), the nation's smallest team and a surprise winner Friday night over 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and top-seeded Purdue in just the second 16-over-1 upset in tournament history.

It will be FAU, not FDU, which will play Tennessee in the East Region semifinals on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Full story:

Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sobbing as she received hugs from friends, family and administrators, Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin tried to grasp the magnitude of her team's stunning win against top-seeded Stanford when someone reminded her there's more basketball to be played.

Her two young daughters danced for joy on the floor.

Her proud father provided a shoutout to everybody back home in The Bahamas.

Her team posed at midcourt and shouted, “Seattle!” That's where the Rebels are headed next. Full story:

Here are complete roundups from Sunday's tournament action:

THE BRACKETS

SUNDAY'S SCORES

MEN

No. 3 Xavier 84, No. 11 Pitt 73

No. 3 Kansas St. 75, No. 6 Kentucky 69

No. 7 Michigan St. 69, No. 2 Marquette 60

No. 4 UConn 70, No. 5 St. Mary's 55

No. 6 Creighton 85, No. 3 Baylor 76

No. 9 Florida Atlantic 78, No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson 70

No. 5 Miami 85, No. 4 Indiana 69

No. 3 Gonzaga 84, No. 6 TCU 81

WOMEN

No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 8 South Florida 45

No. 2 Iowa 74, No. 10 Georgia 66

No. 3 Notre Dame 53, No. 11 Mississippi State 48

No. 1 Virginia Tech 72, No. 9 South Dakota State 60

No. 2 Maryland 77, No. 7 Arizona 64

No. 2 Utah 63, No. 10 Princeton 56

No. 3 LSU 66, No. 6 Michigan 42

No. 8 Ole Miss 54, No. 1 Stanford 49

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

All times Eastern

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 North Carolina | 4 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Toledo | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Miami | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Colorado | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 Baylor | 9 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oklahoma | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

SWEET 16 LOOKAHEAD

March Madness rounds the corner to the Sweet 16 Underdogs have blown up every bracket in the country in what may be the maddest March ever. Defending national champion Kansas and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue are gone. The Sweet 16 will be without blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina for the second time the past three NCAA Tournaments. That last happened in 1979 before the 2021 bracket. In are upstarts like Princeton, Florida Atlantic and a team picked to finish last in the Big 12. And, this being March, of course there’s Tom Izzo.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY

Photos: Scenes from Day 4 of the men's NCAA tournament