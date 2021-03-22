UCLA brushes off Abilene Christian 67-47 to reach Sweet 16

VCU in 2011 is the only First Four team to advance past the regional semifinals, when the Rams went to the Final Four.

The Bruins were far from spectacular, but their size and athleticism combined with solid execution on both ends were more than enough to keep the 14th-seeded Wildcats from springing another upset.

Abilene Christian (24-5) pulled off one of the most surprising victories in a tournament filled with them, beating third-seeded Texas for the school's first Division I NCAA victory Saturday.

ACU’s pressure defense and undersized guards caused all kinds of problems for Texas. The No. 1 defense in the country at causing turnovers forced the Longhorns into 23.

Cronin said he was worried about the Wildcats' ball-hawking D, but UCLA had no such issues, committing just eight turnovers.

"My message was the better defensive team will win this game, and just continue to focus and worry about defense," said Cronin, who brought a fierce and physical style of play from Cincinnati to UCLA. “We’ve embraced that since the halftime of the Michigan State game.”

The Bruins used an 18-0 run in the middle of the first half to build a 14-point lead on ACU. Jake Kyman had a couple of 3s and mid-range jumper to fuel the surge.